Popular comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, has come for trolls who are not comfortable with her losing weight

She announced her weight loss surgery in 2023, and since then, several people have made remarks about her new look

While responding to the trolls, she made a video of herself in her trimmed body which gathered some reactions online

Famous comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, is not allowing some negative comments concerning her new look get to her.

Real Warri Pikin responds to people saying she looks old after losing weight.

Source: Instagram

In a video on Instagram, she wore a body-fitting outfit and showed off her trimmed body for netizens. The funny lady, who was formerly plus-sized, underwent a weight loss surgery, and shared the process with her fans online.

Her new look has generated several reactions in the past months as some people described her as looking old and sick. She decided to give a response to the trolls in a video which she captioned:

"Healthy, fit and happy is the néw ugly, sick, and old."

See a video of her trimmed body below:

Colleagues, fans react to Warri Pikin's response

Some colleagues and fans of the comedian have reacted to the video of her response to trolls. See some of them below:

@xxssive:

"Many women wey dey complain will d!e to get this shape."

@blessingjessicaobasi:

"Just negodu. They are dying to be in your shoes right now...but their little minds can't deal!"

@jbums:

"We will never be good enough for little people. Stay happy Anita."

@officialcourage:

"They’re lowkwey praying for their money to complete so they can get the body you have. Money saved inside saving box can never get this life, no dey let broke people stress you."

@janemena:

"Press my neck enter ground abeg."

@therealfemi:

"People should be careful of their words. It's disheartening to see all the negativity surrounding someone's life changing transition. She's human...these words can be damaging. Cheers to living your life. God bless you."

@zeeliciousfoods:

"I am super inspired by your health and fitness journey."

@lauraikeji:

"U look stunning."

@bigxpark:

"They will always have a thing or two to say no matter how perfect you tend to appear, just be you and a middle finger to anyone who isn’t okay with you, you are living for those who love you and keep being you. They are just jealous. #HealthIsWealth"

@maryremmynjoku:

"Fry us o. We are your plantain."

Fan drags Warri Pikin for giving credit to gym

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fan known as Nonye King had faulted the comedian's remark on going to the gym after her weight loss surgery.

The comedian had stated that she needed to visit the gym to further lose weight and also to maintain her stature.

In response to the video, King pointed out that Nigerian celebrities often do not speak the truth and explained what the comedian should have done.

