Nigerian female footballer Asisat Oshoala recently got people talking on social media with some comments she made about clubbing

The Barcelona striker shared a post online querying why people go clubbing; she asked if people actually enjoy the act or if it is just pretense

Netizens reacted to Asisat Oshoala's comment by digging up old videos of her in the club partying with dancer Poco Lee

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala, aka Agba Baller, recently sparked reactions online with some comments she made about clubbing.

The Barcelona striker got people talking online with a question she posted on her Twitter (now called X) handle about people who go clubbing.

Super Falcons star striker Asisat Oshoala's recent comments about clubbing and partying stirs reactions online. Photo credit: @asisat_oshoala

The female African footballer of the year isn't particularly famous for her love of partying, queried if people actually enjoy clubbing or if it is mostly pretence.

Read Asisat's tweet below:

"Do people actually enjoy clubbing or na just pretense?"

Netizens react to Asisat Oshoala's tweet, dig up old video

Hours after Asisat Oshoala's tweet went viral, netizens have dug up an old clip of her in the club partying with Poco Lee.

The footballer further tried to press home her thoughts about clubbing as she queried those who noted that they go clubbing to get drunk and high.

She responded to these comments, asking what they stand to gain when high or drunk.

Here are some of the comments the footballer's comment stirred online:

@bossolamilekan1:

"Nothing dey there, just debit and headache."

@Punteriann:

"All of us wey de the club de whine each other! Men, means to an end - knacks. Women, means to an end - Money from Knacks."

@rayboym:

"Some will enjoy while some its pretense."

@ola_bode42:

"I’m still wondering how they enjoy the noise fr."

@Air_sterr:

"There are people that actually enjoys clubbing , not me tho."

@Philip_ItisI:

"It's peer pressure to me."

@emmarousey_10:

"Pretense keh! Ask yhemolee."

@OhrscarO:

"Club they sweet if you no carry babe go, u con jam better yansh wey u they rock."

Asisat Oshoala goes public in search of a lover

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back Asisat Oshoala set social media on fire with a public announce about her love life.

In a post shared on her Snapchat page, the footballer revealed that she is ready to be in a relationship.

Oshoala noted that she was desperate for a man to be in her life as she needed one to take home for last December.

