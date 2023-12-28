Asisat Oshoala has paid a visit to the president of Nigeria, Bolu Tinubu, and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu

The three great Nigerians took pictures together and the footballer presented her trophy to them

However, mixed reactions greeted her visit as fans took to the comment section to air their opinion

Nigerian Super Falcon star striker Asisat Oshoala has paid a visit to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu.

Pictures of her visit were sighted on social media. In one of the pictures, the footballer presented a portrait of a jersey that had 001 on it to the First Lady of Nigeria.

Asisat Oshoala visits Tinubu and wife, presents CAF award to them. Photo credit @asiat_oshoala

Source: Instagram

She also presented the trophy she got at the CAF award to them.

Mixed reaction trail her visit

Fans of Star footballer took to the comment section to express their grievance about her visit to the president. Many stated that it was not the best time while others compared her to a footballer who couldn't make such moves.

Legit.ng had reported that the Falcon striker won CAF award. she was congratulated by the president and other politicians.

Some Nigerian celebrities also took to social media to hail the footballer for her effort.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post of Oshoala's visit

Netizens have reacted to the pictures the footballer took with the president. Here are some of the comments below:

@gmstef11:

"I trust victor him no fit follow una do am."

habdowl_'s profile picture

"Any time I see 001 na Davidoy mind dey first go cos him and Ronaldo are the only 001 I know."

@seunash:

"The lovers of Nigerian will come for her very soon."

@kvng3193:

"Work on ur value... some nor dey hear."

@uniqueplies_studdard:

"Mtcheeeeeeeeeew."

@makaveli_0422':

"Asisat this fit be the end of your shining ask AJ."

@adekunleosinbodu:

"Agba Baller meet 001 of Nigeria and the first woman of the country ... e get why."

@fridayjoseph55:

"Which one be 001 because nah One 001 we get for Naija any other 001 nah counterfeit . No Joke."

@ovieofenugu001:

"God punish una bad talk for her. So she no go pay respect to president of her Nation. The earlier you guys know Tinubu is here to stay ."

Asisat Oshoala says she needs a boyfriend

Legit.ng had reported that the female footballer had taken to social media to announce that she needed a boyfriend.

She gave some criteria that her lover must have in the message she put up on Snapchat.

Oshoala added that she was not so desperate for a man but she wants to take someone home in December.

Source: Legit.ng