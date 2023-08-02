Nigerian football player, Asisat Oshoala, caused a commotion on social media with her dance skill

The 28-year-old was seen dancing happily to Igbo music with a plastic container on her head while a teammate hailed her in the background

Netizens praised the Barcelona Femeni star as they gushed over her display, just as a select few were not pleased

Barcelona Femeni star, Asisat Oshoala, left netizens excited as she displayed some dance moves while vibing to Igbo music.

In a new video she shared on TikTok, the football player put a plastic container on her head at intervals as she danced happily.

A teammate, Nnadozie Chiamaka, hyped Oshoala as she danced.



A teammate, Chiamaka Nnadozie, hyped Oshoala in the background like a bride gracing her traditional wedding.

Oshoala whined her waist as she tried to keep up with the beat of the native song. The young lady's video has since gone viral.

The Nigerian Women's national football team faces England on Monday, August 7, in a round-of-16 clash at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Oshoala

Hunchojay said:

"I said I’m getting married to an Igbo lady, and they all think I’m joking lol jokes on them very soon sha."

omahchris7 said:

"Please don't let them use religion to wear you down.always concentrate on your ambition my Dear."

jackolyt said:

"Azizat enjoy yourself dear. But don't forget to make us proud."

Famous2.2 said:

"Make una concentrate ooooo na England we dy play next…… no whining o."

user5067492161831 said:

"With everything in me am convinced this lady is pure Igbo lady."

Blessing said:

"Una don turn her to Ada finally."

nmaezeonyeukwu said:

"We simply love ourselves without some of these greedy politicians that teach us to hate.... I love you all."

oluwatoyinndiditaiwo-ojo said:

''See love in this comment section even though she is Yoruba ❤️. God will punish all those causing hatred among us. Proudly Yoruba with Igbo mother."

