Popular female Nigerian footballer Asisat Oshoala recently set social media on fire as she went public with her dating life.

The stunningly beautiful footballer, in a post shared on her Snapchat page, revealed that she was open and ready to be in a relationship.

Asisat Oshoala goes online and reveals she desperately needs a man in her life. Photo credit: @Asisat_Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala noted that she was desperate for a man to be in her life as she needed one to take home for December.

The footballer, in a bid to prove she was very serious about it, stated that she was willing to apply if there were pages of communities she could join that would help her.

Asisat Oshoala reveals the qualities her suitors must possess

In her post, the footballer revealed that she needs at least two or three. One to be with when abroad and two whenever she's back in Nigeria.

Read an excerpt of Asisat's comment below:

"December don come oo....Abeg where dem dey apply for BF, I go need like 2 or 3 edakun ..... 1 abroad, 2 for Naija. Rich niggurs only, pls he must be tall too, preferably dark skin."

See Asisat Oshoala's post below:

Reactions trail Asisat Oshoala's post in search of a lover

See how netizens reacted to Asisat Oshoala's post in search of a boyfriend:

@jibion_jabion:

"I am tall and dark-skinned, but I’m not rich…"

@oga_jagaban:

"I’m not cheap please."

@rricky_babalola:

"I for apply but make she no go strangle me for room I no get power."

@samkul773:

"Nah that other babe wey them match her back for that game I want."

@tommybomb_official:

"So that una go Dey gather Dey play ball ⚽️ abi ? Asisat abeg leg Dey pain me."

@lildrimmo:

"So us wey short…we no de needed."

@1akimbilly:

"Try do anyhow for house she go use beating follow you up."

@officialaccess1:

"We give you Verydarkman for free. Na wetin you need gan gan be that."

@ayam_palesh:

"E pain me say I short shaaaaaa! I for apply."

@marcu_sdmw:

"@asisat_oshoala na only money I no get but all this thing wey you mention full ground like sand."

Asisat Oshoala whines waist to Igbo music

Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of Asisat Oshoala wowing netizens with lovely dance steps as she vibes to Igbo music.

The sportswoman was seen in a viral TikTok video dancing happily while trying to balance a plastic bottle placed on her head.

Oshoala whined her waist as she tried to keep up with the beat of the native song.

