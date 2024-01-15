Renowned Nigerian singer Davido left fans gushing after reportedly acquiring a new property in Eko Atlantic

A trending social media video showcased the singer exploring some of the construction areas within the estate

Accompanied by a Caucasian contractor, the DMW manager pointed out various locations that caught his eye

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke tickled his fans' hearts after allegedly acquiring a new property in Eko Atlantic.

A video sighted by Legit.ng on the singer's social media account showed him in the developing area of the highbrow coastal area.

Davido shows off alleged new property in Eko Atlantic

Source: Instagram

The DMW boss was seen in the company of a Caucasian contractor as he pointed to some of the locations within his view.

See the video below

Netizens react to video of Davido at Eko Atlantic

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fortune_sab:

"Whether he acquires or not. The money is long!!!"

sean_2_nice:

"He is making sure his children generation won't have to face what an ordinary Nigerian is going tru...congrat bigman."

joyce_linda_01:

"Davido sabi this investment thing."

bigricccchhhh:

"Owe b owe is too childish am sure he asked them post this online….you will never see big Wìz have such online."

shakiratopeyemi955:



fvckerychichi:

"Wizkid no go ever allow this kind news reach internet."

iamstepee:

"You see the two places the oyibo was using to make example you know in banana and here this life na levels."

bw.frazer:

"All the ode and mumus wey full here wey dey talk why him go post. Ozour clean ur hating heart and see it as motivation‼️ Baba dey inspire pple Wey get sense.

"The post no be for pple Wey no get 10 kobo for account wey dey waste mb wey dem borrow, Mtcheeeew."

Source: Legit.ng