Music veteran 2Baba has penned an adorable and moving message to his late colleague Sound Sultan

2Baba informed Sound Sultan that their dream for Nigerian and African music to take over the world was now a reality

The Hypertek label boss, however, stressed that he was now an upcoming artist in the music industry

It has been more than two years since Olarenwaju Fasasi, aka Sound Sultan, passed away, his colleague and friend 2Baba, has continued to remember and honour him.

2Baba's recent tribute to Sound Sultan, remembering him and sharing changes in the music industry, has stirred emotions online.

2Baba tells Sound Sultan he is now an upcoming artist. Credit: @official2baba @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

The African Queen, who shared a clip showing different pictures of Sound Sultan, noted that while their hope and dream for African and Nigerian music had come true, he (2Baba) was now an up-and-coming artist.

2Baba, however, stated in his message to Sound Sultan, who died on July 11, 2021, that he would not willingly give in to the new stars in the music industry.

He wrote:

“YO Lanre like play like play we don enter 2024 Plenty story for ground. That our dream and wish for NAIJA/AFRICA music take over and respect don come true o, I don even turn to upcoming artist again Lai Dis. But we no go gree MUTIJU. ONELOVERELIGION."

See 2Baba's post below:

Fans react to 2Baba's message to Sound Sultan

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, as many stated that 2Baba remains a legend in the music industry.

chikasonboss:

"You’re a living legend 2baba,Wizkid,Burna and Davido are making waves because you guys paved the way for them, they can deny it for all I care,your name is written in gold as far as Nigeria/African music is concerned."

mi.lady_lin:

"Baba don’t talk like that please. Upcoming artiste how? Yesterday when I was doing my house chores, Your songs were my go to songs for 3hrs plus, steady on blasting. You will forever be a legend to these new cats. #Respect."

lauraikeji:

"U will always be legendary bro. RIP Sound Sultan. U were an amazing friend to me."

goldmoola:

"official2baba you’re ever green legend, nobody can compare your type of legendary to any of these raining Artist, you guys laid the solid foundation everyone is enjoying now."

djxray:

"Legend no fit turn upcoming….. Never."

