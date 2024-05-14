2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates who want to change their course and institution do not need to fear

This article covers the steps and process of effecting the needed change in their pursuit of securing admission into tertiary institution

The first step in ensuring they secure admission into the desired tertiary institution is to ensure they conduct proper research

FCT, Abuja - Many students are planning to change their course and institution following the release of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

This is mostly done by UTME candidates who didn’t meet the JAMB cut-off mark for their preferred course or institution.

In this article, Legit.ng will focus on the process of changing course and institution after the release of UTME results.

Research stage in JAMB change of institution

This is the first step to undertake before initiating the change of institution.

It’s important to conduct proper research and make a well-informed decision to increase the chances of securing admission to the desired tertiary institution.

The UTME candidates are advised to visit the websites of their desired universities and polytechnics they want to change to.

Factors like UTME minimum cut-off mark, availability of their desired course and to check if the course is accredited by the National University Commission (NUC).

Commencement of JAMB change of institution

This process commences with a visit to a JAMB CBT centre where the change in the course and institution will be effected.

The JAMB CBT centre will charge N2500 to carry out the process of change of institution.

UTME candidates are advised to visit the JAMB centre with relevant documents they used in registering for the exams. The JAMB examination printout will come in handy to effect the required change.

The information will be used to fill out the form with the candidate's preferred new institutions and courses (up to two options).

Double-check the information and details provided in the form details before finalising the process.

Important information

UTME candidates are expected to act fast to beat the deadline for the 2024 JAMB change of institution.

There are up to two times for candidates to make changes in line with their preferred institution’s admission timelines. However, candidates must have a strong reason for each change.

It is important for candidates to monitor the JAMB CAPS portal (https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login) regularly after submitting their change of institution application at the JMAB CBT centre.

This is because tertiary institutions use CAPS to accept or reject admission if the candidates are eventually granted one.

UTME candidates with high scores may not secure admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some candidates with high scores in the 2024 UTME may not secure admission.

JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said securing admission does not necessarily depend on the UTME score but on the course and the choice of institution.

Benjamin said while some UTME candidates with high scores may not be admitted, some who scored less than 200 might gain admission

