Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has shared how her husband sang a love song for her in her language and sent the recording to her

The couple have been busy with work and missed each other's calls for hours but had to look for a way to reach out to each other

To show that he was missing her, 2Baba decided to enter the studio and make a freestyle for her in an adorable way

Legendary artiste 2Baba has warmed the hearts of many with a sweet gesture he made towards his wife, Annie. The couple had been busy going about their businesses for the day. They made calls to each other, but they both missed the calls.

To show how much he missed and loved his wife, the iconic singer made a video where she freestyled for the mother of two.

2Baba composes a love song in wife's language

2Baba has made a love song in his wife's dialect. He said he got the inspiration to sing as he entered the studio. He decided to record the lovely music and sent it to her.

He first called her sweet names before singing for her. In the song, he stated that people know him in Akwa Ibom because of her.

Annie Idibia gushes over her husband

The actress took to social media to gush over her man and praised him for learning her language. She also said he used the words brilliantly to compose a song.

However, she was jittery that 2Baba might not like her actions. She tagged some of her friends and senior colleagues from her state to listen to the song.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to the video posted by Annie Idibia

Reactions have trailed the video made by 2Baba for his beautiful wife. Many gushed over the singer's display of love. Here are some of the responses.

@carolynahutchingshomes:

"Pls he needs to pay your dowry again . Let me inform the kings men."

@rachytee_empire:

"See me dey smile like mumu. Luv don carry Baba go where he no no."

@tochuqu:

"Minister’s of TRUE LOVE @official2baba @annieidibia1."

@officialgimeck:

"Use your hand type that comment you dey find. I've dropped my love."

@gifted_the_pretty_:

"Super super cute the utmost littlest things that matter."

@official_jomondewears:

"No matter how strong or hard a man can be, There is always one woman who controls his buttons, makes him go gaga, and behaves like a baby .. Find your own and be happy with her or him."

@nikki_solomon1:

"And the winner is…. Queen @annieidibia1 rooting for you all the way my Queen best wife ever."

@ettar_hair_affairs:

"Woke up and this was the first tin i saw online." Love lives here, and am glad to seee."

@amazingklef:

"King of Music! @official2baba."

@realnma1:

"we know you for Akwa ibom our Legend inlaw."

