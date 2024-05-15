Nigerian music journalist Joey Akan is sharing some of his scary experiences in his line of work

The founder of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast disclosed that he went through some horrid things due to some investigations that he uncovered

This conversation, which has now caused several reactions online, sprung during his interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nigerian music executive and journalist Joey Akan shared some exciting details about his life and work while chatting with Media enthusiast Chude Jideonwo.

A clip from his interview is now making the rounds on social media, and netizens have started to react. Joey said that his life had been in danger severally because people claimed that he talked a lot.

Joey Akan share some deep experiences about his profession Credit: @joeyakan

Source: Instagram

"I was once chased with a gun" - Joey

One of the most shocking aspects of Joey's sit down with Chude had to be when he disclosed that there was a time when he and singer Runtown got chased down with a gun.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He further stated that the incident happened because he had uncovered an investigation that some persons found offensive.

See Joey's interview here:

Remember that the music journalist once revealed that singer and content creator Carter Efe used a streaming farm for his song Machala.

According to him, Carter and Beri Tiga decided to get the public to believe that the song was racking numbers on the charts.

Nigerians react to Joey's interview

Nigerians are now reacting to some of the shocking spills from the journalists. See some of them below:

@onyii_bekeee:

"I do not recommend you getting a job for someone in a place where you still get tour daily bread from. Nigerians are very funny people."

@chikasmall:

"Heal at your own pace, just Don’t bleed on others."

@iykedyiro:

"Full-time survivor, dude has been doing the healing work. Glad to see people that embrace their healing journey and don’t bleed on others!."

@jolowokarina:

"Don't bleed on us. I love that."

@oyindamolaseun:

"Reasons y people dont bring friends or family into there workspace to work."

@amafabrics6:

"You hear people's stories and you're like...Omo I get hope. hmmmm."

@idris_oladipo:

"My guy. Intelligent, gifted and bold. He is Joey Akan."

Thugs attacked Joey at His Polling Unit

Nigerian entertainment journalist, Joey Akan witnessed an attack at his polling unit in Lagos state.

As previously reported by Legit.ng, thugs stormed their polling unit to destroy the ballot boxes. When the journalist tried to intervene, he got attacked.

The young man shared some pictures of the horrid event that had disorganised the voting process in his unit.

Source: Legit.ng