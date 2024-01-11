Renowned highlife singer Flavour tugged at heartstrings with his lovely daughters in the 'Big Baller' challenge

Flavour shared a video of him dancing with his daughters as they took on the dance challenge inspired by his eighth album's hit track

The adorable clip saw him teach the girl the body movements before gaining perfection for the camera

Highlife maestro Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour, excited fans and netizens after a video of him and his three beautiful daughters made the timelines.

The singer recently released his eighth album's hit, Big Baller (Agba Baller), which has since become an earworm, leaving music fans in awe of Flavour's talent.

Flavour and 3 Daughters dance to his Big Baller song song. Credit: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

The new clip making the rounds online saw the indigenous put his daughters through the viral dance challenge for Big Baller.

After a couple of corrections, the little girls grasped the dance steps to put on a show with their father.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his caption, the singer wrote:

"UNEMPLOYED BIG BALLERS, APUO!"

See his video below

Fans react to Flavour's video with daughters

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

s.i.m.p.l.y.g.l.a.d.y.s:

"The bond they share is sweet no be some iranu baby mama wey dey use pikin drag papa."

eloka_eloka_:

"this lovely lemme get my daughter ready for some ."

prevca:

"I had wondered when you were going to do this with the children. This is a bless blessing to see you and your daughters. What a joyful moment and interaction. God bless you."

properties_by_susan:

"Finally Something to lighten my evening from the whole social media vawulence."

olaedo67:

"You are blessed. I have 4 beautiful daughters and they make me so happy."

furyblaq:

"Ogo m, my son Obidike, he's 13, and he currently in an aviation accedemy. He's definitely going to be a fine pilot."

Flavour wows Oyinbo fans

Legit.ng reported that Flavour performed in a close gathering of his Caucasian fans in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

He sang for a few people seated on the grassy floor while he sat on a high stool with his guitar. Flavour also explained the meaning of his song lyrics and stated the genre of music he specialises in.

In another report, Flavour celebrated his adopted son's birthday with his daughters.

Source: Legit.ng