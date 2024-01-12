Nigerian international act Davido has shared his take on how it feels like to be the only one who is financially blessed

The DMW star, who is a billionaire son, in a tweet that has gone viral, asserted that it is boring for one person to have money all by themselves

Davido's comment has since caused an uproar online as some netizens urged him to share part of his wealth with them

Afrobeat star and DMW record label owner David Adeleke Davido has left people confused over his latest post about riches.

The 2024 Grammy Award nominee, on Friday, January 12, took to his X, formerly Twitter handle, to say that it is boring for one to have money all by themselves.

“It’s boring having money by yourself…”

Davido's recent tweet comes amid a petition against him by his colleague Tiwa Savage.

People react to Davido's tweet

Many of Davido's fans and followers flooded his comment section with different reactions, as some asked him to share his wealth with them to prove that having money is not boring.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the post, see them below:

AndyjnrUmaru:

"Boss abeg, no dash me money.. Make i come work for you, let me part of your creative team, make you dey pay me. Abeg Creative Ideas About plenty things dey my head, take a try with me Boss."

TheTifeFab_:

"Oya send me 100 million make I see if I go dey boring."

abazwhyllzz:

"Boring ke?? Davido abeg give me first."

mafia3O:

"Thats why if anyone has money they have to put their friends on as well."

Benking443:

"Baba share some and give me let's be happy together."

niturn:

"Everyone is asking for 100million and above, Davido just send 1 million, i am not greedy."

