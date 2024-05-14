A Nigerian lady said she heard about Air Peace and she decided to use the airline when she was travelling from London to Lagos

The lady said she heard Air Peace was charging £650 (N1.2 million) for a flight from London to Laogs, and she decided to join

She said she enjoyed her flight and that she experienced no stress at Gatwick Airport when she was checking in

A lady heard about Air Peace's London to Lagos flight, and she decided to buy a ticket and fly with the airline.

After flying with Air Peace from London Gatwick to Lagos, the lady has come out to share her experience.

The lady said the Air Peace flight to Lagos was smooth. Photo credit: TikTok/Oluwalooshey and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In a video, Oluwalooshey said the check-in process for the flight was so smooth.

She gave kudos to Air Peace, noting that the flight from London to Lagos was so smooth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Oluwalooshey said when she heard Air Peace was charging £650 (N1.2 million), she decided to fly with them.

She noted that the size of the Air Peace plane shocked her and that it was filled to the brim.

She showed when the flight landed safely at the Murtala Muhammad Internatinal Airport in Lagos and how she rushed to buy suya which she had been craving.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady travels from Lagos to London via Air Peace

@ADebare_Kareem asked:

"Wen you dey return make we go together?"

"The food isn’t Nigerian because it’s London-Lagos so the catering in London might not be able to cater Nigerian dishes. So that’s the reason. You should expect our own dishes when going Lagos-London."

@Ceentiya of Abuja said:

"Carry me next time."

What Allen Onyema said about UK and Nigerian income

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Airpeace boss, Allen Onyema, stirred controversy with his recent statement asserting that earning N200,000 monthly in Nigeria surpasses receiving £2,000 in the UK.

Onyema, also a lawyer, argued that in foreign lands like the UK, a £2,000 earner is, at best, a pauper.

In the viral video, Onyema asked Nigerians to stop running down their own country.

Source: Legit.ng