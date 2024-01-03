Renowned Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia recently shook the internet with his observation on the massive growth of Afrobeats

While at that, the African Queen crooner, who has long been away from the scene, was humbled by the new voices making waves

While acknowledging the prominence and impact of these emerging artists, he hinted at his own forthcoming project ready to take over the airwaves

Nigerian Afrobeats legend Innocent Ujah Idibia, better known by his stage name 2baba Idibia, caught his longtime fans' attention with his statement about the music industry.

The music icon pointed out the massive impact of fast-rising artists in the Nigerian industry and was humbled to describe himself as an "upcoming artist."

2baba acknowledged their impact on the music industry and hinted that he was working on something while simultaneously acknowledging their influence.

He wrote:

"Na so we no dey gree for anybody this year o. BORN AGAIN ALBUM LOADING

"A Guy don turn to upcoming artist o. These young boys and girls are not smiling, and I'm super excited about this development

"Who no work no go shop. So therefore #workshop

#GRATEFUL #WARRIOR ##UNWASH BRAINWASH #NAIJA REPRESENTER.”

See his post below

Nigerians react to 2baba's post claiming to be an upcoming artist

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ohotubillionz:

"Even if na noise you make I will always stream your music!! You too much."

mr_awele:

"Upcoming Living Legend.... Serve us biko.... we dan dey starve since, you leave us for Shallipopi hand, e nor good na."

president_temi:

"We are patiently waiting baba... 4rm Face2Face,Grass2Grace,...EP,Unstoppable 1, Unstoppable 2, away and beyond, Rewind select and Update and the Warrior The Album project. @official2baba I have been through them and for this Born Again Album we gather dey wait cos he go too bam. Long Live Legend."

omoruan_2babamatt:

"ONE AND ONLY GOD FATHER OF AFROBEATS... LEGENDARY.. can't wait the album to drop so that we can listen to good music with pure lyrics."

firstclass_kelvincool:

"People dey ask me why I so much love baba songs I go prescribed just two track for them as drugs.. and dem dey always come back strong fine and healthy in any kind of mood I dey, baba songs na my medications."

omoruan_2babamatt:

"He don tay wen men dey for here, young boys be doing things but dey tink men go fear, walai we stand gidiba cos we get one love for here, that's why we be WARRIORS we be bl**dy SURVIVORS... Lyrical god.

attahjiri_:

"A GUY no fit turn up coming oh. Na u say make we follow heir to the throne (Wizkid) your fans full ground."

f2p_gadgets:

"EVEN 2BABA NO WAN GREE 4 DEM GENZEE DIS 2K24 SO THEREFORE STAND UP AND WALK. NO GREE 4 ANYBODY DIS YEAR INSHALLAh."

2Baba sings in Annie Idibia's language

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba's sweet gesture to his wife, Annie, in a video warmed hearts.

To show how much he missed and loved his wife, the veteran singer made a video where he freestyled for the mother of two in her language.

Legit.ng also reported that Annie was one of the three models on 2Baba's hit song African Queen.

