Amid the display of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results by netizens, a Nigerian lady has shown how she dressed for her JAMB exam

The young lady's dressing to her exam venue caused a commotion on social media as people criticised her

According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), 76% of candidates scored 199 and below in the 2024 UTME

A young lady got the internet buzzing over her video showcasing what she wore for her UTME.

The JAMB candidate's video has gone viral on social media and sparked outrage.

The lady's dressing stirred mixed reactions. Photo Credit: @Gidi_Traffic

"Lady shows off what she wore to write her JAMB exams," @Gidi_Traffic wrote while reposting her video.

In the clip, the lady was seen drinking wine in a revealing dress before fetching her outfit for the JAMB exam.

She wore black leggings, a white long-sleeved blouse, a mini skirt, and black footwear. The lady also wore earrings and topped off her stylish dressing with a small handbag. The JAMB candidate also had a nice hairdo.

The 2024 JAMB exam had a mass failure, a development that worried education stakeholders.

Watch her reposted video below:

The JAMB candidate's video sparked outrage

@simplycoolme1 said:

"We don already know her result."

@MistarShuga said:

"Make she nor worry next year jamb every candidate go wear their secondary school uniform and school sandals."

@teejayviruz said:

"As long as she aced her exam, I don't Gove a sh.it about what she wore there and how she got there."

@Anthony_Ofordum said:

"The world we live in.

"She’d rather show what she wore than how she studied so others can learn."

@OlalekanOjo_ said:

"There is this saying of fine boy no Dey no book, Wetin she get for jamb abeg?"

@iamkelechiO said:

"Good sense of fashion, I hope she get sense too.

"Let her show off her jamb result too."

@i_jandor said:

"After all this iberibesm na keke she go still enter. And by the way, what was her Jamb score.

"I am sure she no score reach 200. "

@Ishow_leck said:

"Let just believe this is a content because is she not too grown to just be writing Jamb?"

Female student begs JAMB after arriving late

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student who arrived late to her UTME venue had begged JAMB to reschedule her exam.

The sad female student asked netizens what to do and if it was possible to reschedule the examination she missed.

Emmanuel Favour said her examination was set for 7 am but she couldn't make it to the venue on time due to traffic.

Source: Legit.ng