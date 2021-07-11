The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning as singer and songwriter Sound Sultan is dead.

Efe Omoregbe who is 2baba's manager announced his passing away on his Instagram handle with an obituary signed by Dr Kayode Fasasi on behalf of the late singer's family.

According to the announcement, Sound Sultan died on the morning of Sunday, July 11. he was said to have had a battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma.

He was 44 years old.

