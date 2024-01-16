Some celebrity marriages and relationships were put to the test and most of them ended messily

The people affected washed their dirty linen in public and fans were forced to take sides and support the right party

In this article, Legit. ng writes about five celebrities in the entertainment industry who had serious fights and called out their partners on social media

Being in a happy marriage or relationship is the desire of both men and women but sometimes things do not work out as planned and couple or lovers are forced to go their separate ways.

Some end their relationships peacefully while others engage in a fighte with either party complaining or calling out their ex-lovers on social media. In this article, Legit.ng writes about some celebrities who didn't part ways amicably with their partners.

1. Yul Edochie and first wife May

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, was happily married to his first wife May Yui- Edochie, for 17 years before he decided to marry another wife. Rumour mill was first agog that he had impregnated a lady. He later made it public that he had taken a second wife and welcomed a son with her. May, his first wife was displeased with the act and committed them to God. A few months after the mother of her first three children filed for divorce, the actor started calling her out. He made several allegations against her. He accused her of taking her flesh and body, doing body enhancement, tummy tuck, and chest enlargement. The controversial actor also mentioned that May turned people on social media against him but he will not allow her to win against him this year. He continued dragging his estranged wife in public for a while before taking his rest. At one point, he said that the bride price he paid to her family should be refunded back to him.

2. Israel DMW calls out ex-wife and her family

Israel Afeare popularly known as Israel DMW didn't enjoy his marriage to Shelia Courage for one year before things fell apart. He got married in a lavish ceremony in Benin City in October 2022 but barely eight months later, the two went their separate ways.

Israel went on a ranting spree on social media thereafter. He started calling Shelia out and making different allegations. He provided evidence to show that the lady cheated on him and added that one of the reasons she left him was because he was slaving for his boss Davido.

He placed curses on his ex-wife and the man who ever sleeps with her. He also alleged that his estranged wife who was still legally married went to camp in the federal Capital Territory with a prostitute. He slammed his former mother-in-law and allegedly went to his her house to retrieve the things he bought for her.

3. Do2dtun accuses his ex-wife and brother-in-law D'banj of preventing him from seeing his kids

Media personality Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, got married to Taiwo Oyebanjo, singer D'banj's sister in 2013. The couple had two children before Taiwo filed for divorce in 2022. She alleged that she was forced to get rid of a pregnancy and complained about domestic and emotional abuse from her spouse.

Their separation and divorce turned messy as Do2dtun accused her and D'banj of keeping his children away from him. The hype man has not stopped calling out his estranged wife and her family for using his children as bait.

He complained about how he had fought tooth and nail just to have some moments with his children but was denied the privilege.

The video jockey also doesn't hesitate to intervene anytime a celebrity is battling with his or her ex-partner because of their children. He has made it known on different occasions that children should not be used by ex-lovers to punish each other.

4. Portable calling out Honey Berry

Portable and one of his baby mama's Honey Berry have not been best of friends since their relationship crashed. Though they have a son as proof of their love for each other, the two have been on each other's necks since they went their separate ways. Honey Berry was the first to call the singer out. She accused him of being a deadbeat father as she narrated how she suffered domestic abuse at his hands.

Clarifying what happened, Portable said that Honey Berry denied him access to his son. He also accused her of taking his son who is just a year old to see her lover.

5. Buchi

Nigerian comedian Onyebuchi Ojieh better known as Buchi didn't have it smooth after his marriage to his wife, Bukky crashed. The couple got married in 2017 and had two children before they went their separate ways.

It was alleged that the estranged wife, was very temperamental. She allegedly abused her husband while the relationship lasted.

After their marriage ended, their two children were kept in the custody of Bukky's parents who lived abroad.

The comedian had to call them out severally for denying him access to his children. According to him, they demanded child support which he always gave but they kept on complaining that it was not enough. Once he pays for child support, they would allow him to call his children and then block him until another money gets into their hands again.

At one point, he had to threatened them to get their evidence ready because he was going to fight for his kids. However, he was later granted full access to his children and he took to social media to celebrate the victory.

