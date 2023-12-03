Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW, appears to still be in pain over his marital crisis with his ex-wife, Sheila Courage

This was observed after Sheila came out of the blue and revealed that she was single and not ready to mingle

In reaction to the unsolicited update, Isreal painfully cursed his estranged wife and anybody who declared interest in her

Nigerian singer Davido's aide, Isreal Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, has shocked netizens with his recent outburst at his estranged wife Sheila.

A new low point in their public dispute occurred when Isreal took to his social media feed to accuse and lay ruthless curses on Sheila.

In a series of posts, the entertainment hypeman said that unless he hadn't paid the "bride price," any man who came near Sheila would meet an early end. According to him, his Edo ancestors would make these curses possible.

He continued by pointing out his ex-wife's rudeness and poor cooking skills. Isreal further accused the beauty model of being a persistent liar and concluded his tirade by giving her an excellent score for makeup.

Recall Legit.ng previously reported that their marital crisis began in August when Sheila was spotted without a wedding ring on Instagram. Three months later, Isreal shared his side of the story.

Internet users react to Isreal DMW's curses at his ex-wife

steph_aniee0:

"If she’s actually all these he stated, he’d have moved on without looking back."

malv_cuisine:

"Oga she will return your bride price, get married to another and live happily. Rest. No be you be the first."

mr.commonsense_:

"Una don Dey see am say this Israel na baby in adult body. It also means that the woman that attempted to marry him also have issues. Because this diarrhea-ness didn’t just spring up, dude and his lady are not SENSE-ful."

heyfeyzeeno:

"If I can’t have her nobody will, na him type dey pour acid to disfigure woman…make the girl look back well sha."

50shadesofbeeba:

"Lol , Isreal's actions appear petty and childish, now I believe everything she said. Let's keep in mind this isn't a Nollywood script! My dear, she will remarry and find joy and blossom into an even more fulfilled and accomplished person."

zevigins:

"This is FACT until she return the BRIDE PRICE… Don’t play with Benin Tradition, it’s the strongest in the country… most cases when a married woman cheats she loses her child… although I don’t support that part, when she cheat she should lose herself not the child!"

pjuwah:

"Pained that he got DUM•PED! You knew she was all of these and still married her. Her family will return the bride price and nothing will happen to any man that nears her. Your ancestors BOW BEFORE GOD! God is the GREATEST and the KING of ALL kings! She will find a sensible and responsible man that will give her PEACE! Ozuor."

yung_bossu:

"This isn’t the type of edo bragging that I like oo. Oga try and accept rejection and move on on. Edo people are not known for this."

Isreal DMW's ex-wife confuses incoming suitors

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Isreal DMW (personal logistics manager for Nigerian singer Davido), left netizens puzzled with her subtle statement about her current relationship status.

The beauty model shared a visual post on social media that taunted the ongoing discussions surrounding her marital issues.

In the video, Sheila joyfully danced to a new song with the lyrics, "I'm single, not searching; it's so complicated."

