Davido's aide, Isreal DMW has resumed calling out his estranged wife Sheila Courage barely a few days into 2024

Isreal in a series of post on his Instastory suggested he married Sheila because he thought she was the religious type

The logistics manager who expressed regret also issued advice to men while spilling more of Sheila's alleged dirty dealings

Isreal Afeare better known as Isreal DMW, Nigerian singer Davido's famous aide and logistic manager has refused to move on from his marriage with Sheila Courage yet.

Since Isreal's union with Sheila crashed in November, both of them have repeatedly dragged each other in public amid different allegations.

Israel DMW calls out a lady named Ginika for housing his estranged wife in Abuja. Credit: @isrealdmw

Isreal, who ended 2023 at a church in Lagos with Davido, began 2024 by calling out Sheila, while making her allegations about her dealings.

Davido's logistics manager in series of post on his Instastory stated that men go through a lot in marriages and should be allowed to speak.

He further insinuated that he married Sheila because he thought she was the religious type.

He wrote:

“Most men are really going tru alot in their marriages. They should be allowed to express their feelings. They should speak out their minds. Dnt ever marry because of church fe Or mosque LJ again. Dnt assist poor people again. They will later change and turn against you someday. Rich people are ve appriciative. They are the best."

Isreal DMW claims Sheila is involve in dirty dealings

According to Davido's aide, Sheila, who is a legally married women has move to Abuja with a lady named Ginika, who he described as a 'verified prostitute.'

He wrote:

"A fully legally married woman, that is well taken care of at home, now relocates to Abuja, to squat with a verified prostitute, hard drugs taker and smoker for olosho business ooh. Men are also human beings. We should be allowed to speak out."

"Ginika you can't be keeping a legally married woman at home for Abuja Olosho business. If in your Igbo land, there is no culture, there is in our Edo state, Get a good life for yourself thanks."

See screenshot of Isreal DMW's post below:

See more screenshot below:

Screenshots of Israel DMW Instastory posts. Credit: @isrealdmw

People react to Isreal DMW's rants

See some of the reactions below:

ladyque_1:

"Isreal not this year please!!! We didn’t eat una wedding Rice."

tonia.gram_:

"Theme of the month: Pained Ex Husbands."

ejeh3468:

"Israel always talking about poor people as if he is one Billionaire mtcheww."

ebuka_daniel:

"Na wa, Guy your marriage no even reach 180 days! ! I recommend you go take healing classes."

Isreal DMW calls out his ex mother-in-law

Legit.ng reported that Isreal DMW sparked reactions after calling out his ex-wife's mother-in-law online.

Isreal shared details of how she never settled in all of her three marriages.

He also referred to Sheila's mum as a promiscuous woman who can't keep her home and man.

