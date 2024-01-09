Do2dtun has responded to the allegations Tee Billz made against Davido because of his rift with Tiwa Savage and Sophia Momodu

Tee Billz had said that Davido disrespected his family and accused Davido of not seeing his daughter for two Christmas seasons

But Do2dtun disagreed with Tee Billz and argued using children as weapons to fight men is not the best

Media personality Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, has reacted to the allegations Tee Billz made against Davido because of his daughter and baby Mama.

Legit.ng had reported that the talent manager had call out Davido for disrespecting his family. He said he should be ashamed because he has not seen his daughter, Imade for two Christmases.

Do2dtun reacts to Tee Billz's allegations against Davido. Photo credit @davido/@do2dtun/teebillz323

Source: Instagram

In reaction to the allegation, Do2dtun said he agrees with every other thing Tee Billz might have said but will not take it when people use children against their fathers.

According to him, it is only a useless family and people that will use children to get back at other people.

Do2dtun recounts his ordeal

Stating further the hype man asked why someone will be called a deadbeat father because he wanted to be in his daughter's life.

He recounted what he went through at the hands of people he labeled "dirty" and said they felt the only way to get at him was to use his kids.

Do2dtun said that he did everything right but he never got a positive result from it. He told Tee Billz to be grateful because his former wife is a good woman who gave him unfettered access to see his son.

Do2dtun's reaction came months after calling out his ex-wife and her brother D'banj for preventing him from seeing his children.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Do2dtun

Reactions has trailed the post made by the media personality about Teee Billz's allegations. Here are some of the comments below:

@jawonjuwonlo:

"They don’t walk in your shoe yet they think they know you. The world is not fair to fathers who truly and doing everything possible to be in their child’s life."

@donnay1011:

"How can I like these posts 1k times 1k times?"

@tenixkent':

"You didn’t get the part where he said he’s family is been threatened?"

@cleverkitchenng:

"Never ever bait with a Child .it's a bad thing to do."

@andrewsjuliet5:

"How you want your blessings dotun??Shey make God pour am for ur head abi make e just Dey rush you anyhow?bcos God must bless you for this !"

@cecil_queen02:

"The only person wey speak facts since this fight start. Why is Hailey’s mommy not complaining. Why na only Imade mama. This is just pure blackmail."

@crownyzcorner1:

"Tee billz indirectly speaking through Sophie’s mind is wrong… What happens when both parties settles their differences? Is he going to take back his words."

@oluwas_daurta':

"I wish my ex can see this keeping my children away from me for years have fought begged cried and yet nothing all he could say was if I have money I should meet him in court but what to do."

@spirals_hair:

"Davido might be anything else but definitely not a dead beat dad. Everyone knows he loves all his children."

@bosunnnnnnn:

"Thank you uncle dotun."

Source: Legit.ng