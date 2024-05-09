The registrar and chief executive of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, has spoken about the famed JAMB CAPS

JAMB CAPS, which stands for central admission processing system, is an online platform developed by JAMB to streamline the admission process for tertiary institutions in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that JAMB's UTME 2024 which commenced on Monday, April 19, ended on Friday, April 29

Offa, Kwara state - The Nigerian Navy College of Health Sciences (NNCHS) Offa, Kwara state, has matriculated a total number of 86 candidates into various departments of the institution.

Legit.ng reports that the matriculation ceremony took place recently at the institution's premises.

Navy Captain A. N. Ossai, the NNCHS' commandant, in her welcome speech, commended the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, for introducing the central admissions processing system (CAPS) into the board's admission process.

She disclosed that the collaboration between the institution and JAMB’s national headquarters annex in Ilorin has gone a long way towards enlightening the institution on the examination agency’s admission guidelines.

JAMB boss emphasises significance of CAPS

Ganiyu Yahaya, who represented Prof. Oloyede, according to JAMB's latest bulletin, emphasised the significance of the CAPS during his speech.

He stated that CAPS as a candidate-oriented policy in the admissions process for tertiary institutions in Nigeria, is designed to focus on the needs, preferences, and strengths of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) applicants. The platform is also created to provide personalised support and individualised assessment.

The JAMB registrar said:

“This approach aims to ensure fairness, transparency, and support for the candidates' aspirations and potential.”

