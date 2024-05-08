A Nigerian girl has been trending online after showing off the huge provisions she packed to NYSC camp

In an intriguing video shared via the TikTok app, the prospective corps member showed off the contents of her travelling box

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many advising her to leave some of the items behind

A prospective corps member has broken the internet with a video showing the provisions she's carrying along to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

In a video shared via TikTok, she packaged her luggage and flaunted the contents of her travelling box.

Lady shows off provisions she's taking to NYSC camp Photo credit: @iammelody01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gets ready for NYSC camp journey

According to the lady identified as @iammelody01 on TikTok, she was fully ready to serve her country.

The video showed the huge provisions she gathered ahead of her stay at the orientation camp.

The items which she packed included foodstuffs, snacks, toiletries, skincare products, drinks and lots more.

She captioned the video:

"My mama send me go school, Federal Government say make I come serve them. Who am I not to obey?"

Lady's provisions to NYSC camp sparks reactions

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

Many netizens who already served advised her not to take everything because she may not have the time to use all.

@Onyinyechukwu Ojukwu said:

"My dear, I Carry provision go, I Carry am come back."

@baybeehelen said:

"Am I the only person that carried one canvas because after 3 weeks I no go use am again na?"

@Big_Vic xchange said:

"I go just carry my cloth nd my pc with some shoes nor worry when we get there we go buy everything. I or like stress."

@nuella721 said:

"The only funny thing I carried to camp was pillow because I can’t sleep without pillow for 3 weeks. When my sister saw your socks she shouted."

@blissishaku said:

"My dear you won’t have time to finish your snacks oo. I came back with half of mine."

@Michael king added:

"I no carry anything enta apart from my white shoe and small bag and I no use money buy food bcos I was there kitchen coordinator for 19 days."

@Maddie wrote:

"Na so me sef pack o, and them tell me say I no go see time chop, omoo, time dey, I dey chop steady, and e pain me say I no pack more my dear enjoy."

Source: Legit.ng