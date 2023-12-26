Davido's famous aide, Isreal DMW, is at it again as he comes for his estranged wife's mother weeks after his public spat with Sheila

Isreal in a new post on his page slammed his ex-wife's mother as a very loose woman with a treacherous past as a spouse

The singer's logistic manager in his post took time to advise men on what they should look out for in mother-in-law when they want to get married

Isreal Afeare, the famous, outspoken aide of Nigerian singer Davido, also known as Isreal DMW, doesn't seem to have moved on nor forgiven his estranged mother-in-law nor ex-wife, Sheila Courage yet.

A post on his Instagram page calling out his ex-wife's mother-in-law sparked reactions online.

Isreal DMW sparks reaction online as he attacks his ex-wife's mum and reveals dirty details about her. Photo credit: @sheila.courage/isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

In the post, Isreal revealed some dirty details about Sheila's mum and how she never really settled in all of her three marriages.

The expressive logistic manager, in his comments, referred to Sheila's mum as a promiscuous woman who can't keep her home and man.

Isreal DMW advises men about how to know good mother-in-laws

He noted that any woman who changes husbands like wrappers is never a good sign. Isreal DMW also stated that women who don't mind forcing their way into other people's homes, especially with children from different marriages, are recipes for catastrophe.

See Isreal DMW's post below:

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's advice for men

See how netizens reacted to Isreal DMW's comments about his ex-wife's mum:

@princess_is_royalty1:

"Your mother-in-law is this and that but still manages to raise a daughter who was a virgin. That you, Israel, so badly wanted!"

@nattyanthony_:

"The way you comfortable insult your in-laws tells a lot about you."

@blairscene:

"This guy has a very big problem...the lady made the best decision ever...he z forever pained..he never knew the lady will throw him like a piece of card."

@styled_by_sommy:

"Rest please men like u are a total God forbid . What does her mother have to do with ur failed marriage failed man."

@uwakmfon_official:

"The babe had better rollll on the floor on 31st in thanksgiving to God for this deliverance."

@_raybekah:

"This divorce pain am o. Everyday ranting."

@sister_miracle1:

"But you dey insult her parents and yeye people dey support u."

@demrskekula:

"Just keep rolling on the floor for Davido that is how your own parents raised you."

@naa.sipping.mocha:

" Shh shh ahhh shame! if she rebutts now people will act as if she's arguing with herself. Won't this doormat goan resume his 4ss K1ssing duties and leave his ex wife alone? She said she doesn't want again, he should gerroutahere."

Alleged DMs of Isreal DMW getting wooed by ladies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting screenshots of messages some ladies allegedly sent to Davido's logistic manager as they tried to woo him.

The attempts to woo Isreal came amidst his marital woes with his young wife, Sheila.

Isreal, in a bid to prove that he is such a hotcake, took to social media to flaunt the countless messages he has received from females already wooing him.

Source: Legit.ng