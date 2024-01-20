A Nigerian man has narrated the discrimination he faced from his girlfriend’s family after revealing his intention to marry her

Surprisingly, the family's decision against the duo's wedding changed immediately he achieved success

They began acting nice towards and even forcing their daughter on him because of what he had acquired

A Nigerian man has called out a Nigerian family that treated him badly after he expressed his intention to marry their daughter.

According to Baridueh Badon, in 2017, he took the bold step of asking a lady out and was informed that he needed to meet her parents in Abuja to prove his seriousness.

Man in shambles after visiting girlfriend's family Photo credit: @Mike Simons, AMINU ABUBAKAR/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Eager to make a good impression, he embarked on a journey with a relative to meet the girl's father.

Man faces rejection from girlfriend’s family

Despite the initial meeting going well, the man's hopes were shattered when the girl's mother contacted him later.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She revealed that they had reservations about him because he hailed from Rivers State, stating that "our marriages don't last."

This unfortunate bias led to the girl suddenly ceasing communication with him.

However, in 2019, the man's life took a positive turn as he relocated to Germany. Unplanned, he met with the same girl and shared the remarkable progress he had made.

Intrigued by his success, the girl decided to approach her parents once again. To his surprise, the family began apologizing for their previous behaviour and even began pushing the girl to pursue a relationship with him.

It became evident that the family's perception had shifted due to his newfound status and achievements.

Suddenly, the notion that "Rivers marriages don't last" no longer held weight.

He found himself questioning the genuineness of their newfound acceptance. He realized that status and money should not be the sole determinants of a successful relationship, prompting him to prioritize his well-being and happiness.

The man decided to prioritise his personal growth and happiness, choosing to distance himself from the situation.

He wrote;

"In 2017, I asked one babe out, she asked me to come see her parents in Abuja if I was serious, that her father wanted to see me.

"I booked bus and entered Abuja. As a good boy, I went with my relative, and we say the dad. Everything went well and I entered bus the following day back to PH.

"As I was walking back home, on my street, the mother called me and asked how my journey went and told me they would be considering me because I was from Rivers State and "our marriages don't last".

"I begged and asked to speak with the husband aunty Ghost. The babe also stopped responding. In 2019, I moved to Germany and somehow reconnected with the babe. After hearing all the work God was doing in my life.

"She went back to speak with her parents. Suddenly, they started apologising for 2017 and even forcing the lady on me. Then, I realised that status and money stops nonsense. Out of the blues, Rivers marriages start to they last. I ran for my life.”

Reactions as man shares experience with ex-lover's family

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

OBI-dient said:

“A similar statement was made to my friend, said ijaw women always leave their marriages I was shocked, needless to say that relationship ended. She's happily married now tho.”

@Olah19619561 reacted:

“I've always said tribalism exists for the poor. The rich don't know tribe.”

@Oluwase10317 said:

“When people hold on to such stereotypes, they bleed on people who didn't cut them.”

@Dmindaffairs said:

“The ONLY stereotype I know that exists amongst the Poor is POVERTY. Once you don't have money as a man, they won't accept you.”

See the post below:

Man breaks single mum's heart, cancels wedding with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mother has cried out online as her relationship with her fiance hits the rocks. In the chats which she shared via her TikTok account, the young man advised her to sell off the ring because he no longer wants to marry her.

He went ahead to suggest that the single mother uses the money gotten through selling the ring to take care of her daughter.

"Favour go and sell the ring. Use it to take care of your daughter. Like I said, I have moved on. I don't need you anymore so move on as well. I gave you a ring because I wanted to and now I'm done", the man said in the chats.

Source: Legit.ng