Davido's aide Israel DMW, in a trending video, opened up about his failed marriage with his ex-wife to Verydarkman

Isreal shared how painful it was for him mainly because of how he invested his trust in the relationship

The logistic manager, who recounted the challenges he faced to escape poverty, said his former in-laws took his generosity for granted

Music star Davido's aide Israel Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, has not moved on from his brief marriage with his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Isreal, who recently claimed Sheila wanted a house of N10m, poured out his heart to social media critic Verydarkman about his failed marriage.

Isreal DMW speaks with Verydarkman in video. Credit: @isrealdmw @verydarkman

Source: UGC

The celebrity logistics manager said during an Instagram Live that he felt betrayed by his estranged wife.

When Verydarkman quizzed Isreal on how he handled his separation from his wife, Davido's aide admitted it was painful, mainly because he invested his trust in the marriage.

Isreal further shared how his struggle to beat poverty made it hurt more. He further claimed his former in-laws took the generosity he showed them for granted.

"I felt it was going to go right, it touched me," Isreal said in part.

Watch the video of Isreal DMW speaking about his relationship below:

People react as Isreal DMW says he was betrayed

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

alibabaofcyprus1:

"She really did him a very strong thing and it’s really unfair. Being betrayed by someone you trust can damage you. I pray he heal."

bkny_belicious:

"He's been talking and talking and talking and I have not heard her voice."

beccaszn:

"You suffered very well na why you Dey lock person daughter outside if she no tell you before she go make hair Eau de Ment!"

nene_george:

"He’s still very much heartbroken. He really needs to see a therapist so that his healing can begin… hopefully he can still trust women."

olardunie:

"Israel is beyond pained. You'll be fine!"

Israel DMW spills wife's secret

Israel resumed dragging Sheila Courage a few days into the new year, Legit.ng reported.

He said he married his estranged wife because she was a church girl and a religious type.

Israel, who expressed regrets, advised men while exposing some of the things Courage did to him.

Source: Legit.ng