Honey Berry, Portable's former lover and baby mama has responded to his constant call out and warned him

The singer has been on her neck, making threats and allegations against her on social media because of their son

In response, she warned him to mind the business that pays him and leave her alone while accusing him of sliding into her DM

Honey Berry, the estranged babymama of controversial singer Portable, has replied him after a series of callout by the Zazu crooner.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had accused Honey Berry of going to see her lover and taking his son with her. He said she should return his child or be dealt with. He also said that the lady cannot amount to anything because she left him.

Replying to him, Honey Berry said that Portable had been calling her out but he still went into her direct message to beg her to return to him. She said the singer was going mad for shouting online and doing something else privately.

Portable's babymama Honey Berry slams him for calling her out. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@honey_berry

Source: Instagram

Honey Berry says Portable should move on

Not done, the mother of one told her former lover to move on and mind the business that pays him.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Honey Berry added that she was not his business and anything about her should not concern him.

Babymama says Portable should lay good examples

Lamenting further, Honey Berry said that Portable should lay good examples for his children instead of coming to shout on social media.

She warned him to stop stalking her and stop dropping hate comments on her posts. Recall that Honey Berry had earlier called the singer out for neglecting his son for four months.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Honey Berry's post

Netizens have reacted to what Honey Berry told Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@ayinke2110:

"Hmmm I guess you know the kind of person he his before marrying him just keep mute and let him do his madness alone."

@tyolamide22:

"You have also been dropping different skits to get him jealous now. It means that both of you still crush for one another. I wish your differences could be resolved and live happily again."

@temidexluv:

"Video way he don do since when u go Oshodi party na today u just dey post am, u too dey look for sympathy, don’t u know his character before u marry him, both of u still love eachother, carry una matter go meet family not online in law."

@lolo.prechy:

"Portable is so pained….huncle no believe him eyes …him tink say na like other ones wey de worship am up and down, bro rest abeg!"

@izu_tv_world_:

"Na the baby he dey target if you like go back."

@alake1005:

"Don’t even try to go back ooo…just Dey catch fun Dey go."

@edmercy1994:

"That should be a lesson for you, when you guys are enjoying yourselves did you announce to the public."

@2_corinthians_12:

"Jealousy wan run Portable mad na so e jealous Youngy duu when e comot from his bondage too and stepped up in his life."

@sisi_shalewah:

"How u self take waka reach dis stage, u dated him and must have seen d red flags, i blv u can choose ur own father but u can choose a good father for ur children, I put ursef in dis mess, just ignore everything and do all ur things lowkey."

@larubablessing:

"Portable too love you.

@olasubomi090:

"Omo this is not nice."

Portable says the reason for sending Honey Berry out of his life

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had stated his version of what happened between him and Honey Berry.

He justified not sending his son feeding money for four months because Honey Berry uses the money to slay instead of feeding her son.

Portable also said that his baby mama was promiscuous which was why he sent her away.

Source: Legit.ng