Nigerian singer Dammy Krane brought up the longtime beef he has with his colleague Davido amid the viral issue with Tiwa Savage

Dammy Krane shared a video of the Unavailable hitmaker with other guys beating up an unidentified fellow

Legit.ng previously reported that Krane has been accusing the DMW boss of refusing to pay him a stretched debt, among other things

Nigerian singer Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, best known as Dammy Krane, has intensified the ongoing rift between his colleagues Davido and Tiwa Savage.

According to reports from Legit.ng, the songstress filed a petition against the DMW boss, revealing alleged threats he made due to her friendship with his baby mama and former girlfriend, Sophia Momodu.

Dammy Krane shares video of Davido beating man. Credit: @davido, @dammykrane, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

As the Nigerian police addressed Tiwa's complaints, singer Dammy Krane, who previously had issues with the twin dad, brought forth additional troubling claims.

Krane shared an old video capturing Davido using a belt to hit a fellow guy, with others around replicating his actions.

He wrote:

"Video clip of Owe B Owe & crew atavking tokumbo ; Say No to Oppression & Bullying‼️

"Ps: If humans support the foolishness & wickedness of man GOD won't, Meanwhile this owe b owe boy hasnt learnt from what happened recently ( If you believe Nobody can touch you because of your money & paid supporters ; GOD will show you he can touch you where it would hurt the most POWERFUL GOD."

See the clip below

Netizens react to the video

Legit.ng react to netizens to the video:

official_busgold:

"Seen some comments of you guys shows that 15% people is not serious about life."

tomknowkil:

"U nor get the video wen wizkid take break bottle for ur head? I like watch that video."

funnynaija_boy:

"Wait, so true true u don quit music!!? Eyaahh no wonder been go Alaba international to find your song, nobody know you for the whole Alaba international."

oshanipinirawo:

"You are doing too much to bring davido down and he is rising still... You suppose rest bro!!!!... This is the same energy affecting your growth, believe me."

house_of_sea08:

"You trying so hard to bring down Davido… The Question is will you go higher if you bring him down?"

jjking2000:

"Always knew Davido was sick and had small man syndrome."

kwait_design:

"Bobo you just dey ridicule yourself. No be everything wey man face mouth dey talk most especially for this music industry."

Davido and bestie Tiwa Savage unfollow each other

The two singers appeared to have hit a snag as the two unfollowed each other online.

The celebrated duo, who were once known for their camaraderie, have held their fans in suspense over what might have led to their sudden move.

Several screenshots showing the two singers aren't following themselves on the popular photo-sharing app have since gone viral. Fans and netizens put their heads together to decipher what might have possibly led to their feud.

Source: Legit.ng