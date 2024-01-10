The voice notes and discussions between singers Davido and Tiwa Savage have gone viral online following their ongoing fight

As previously noted, the rift between the two artistes led them to unfollow each other, leading to widespread speculation

The heated leaked chats saw Tiwa challenge the twin dad to make good on the threats he had made against her

Following their public split and unfollowing each other on Instagram, a series of conversations between Afrobeats stars Davido and Tiwa Savage surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Tiwa took legal action against her colleague and former friend.

Alleged chats, audios between Davido and Tiwa Savage trend Credit: @tiwasavage, @davido, @sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

In her petition, Tiwa detailed how an Instagram story she shared about her time with Sophia Momodu had escalated into Davido verbally abusing and threatening her.

The chats and audio making their way online saw the songstress slam the Unavailable crooner after he voiced his concerns about her association with his baby mama, Sophia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Davido sent a post from Instagram about Sophia revealing a discussion between her grandma and their daughter, Imade.

The entire matter escalated, and Tiwa expressed her eagerness to meet Davido in person so that he could fulfil his threat after the two exchanged words.

See the screenshots below:

Nigerians react to alleged chats between Davido and Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

janeylicious_jackson:

"Why will she even mention his late son? That was off limit."

mz_ava_king:

"Which kind cut and join screenshot be this? So no one is asking why Tiwa called David mad?? This is obviously a cut and join screenshot just to paint Tiwa bad."

soniaquee_n:

"You seee it's always good to listen to three sides of a story. Now i don't blame Davido. Some mumus were already saying he wants Sophia."

pretty_posh11:

"Hmmmm so it all started when mama s leaked imade's msgs ,n David sent it to her friend to tell her to stop mentioning his son's name but ppl will not understand de man's emotions too."

beautypearl02:

"She can talk without reminding him his Son passed, same thing he dmed her to complain of, they just being mean and insensitive!"

mommy_chizzy:

"From these screenshots who was disrespecting who here . David was even polite that Tiwa should not mention his dead som again.

"Why must they remind David every eke market day , who was at the hospital first when his son died , is it a good news for him to be hearing all the time about the demise of that boy? Na woah."

Davido snobs Tiwa Savage's petition

Tiwa Savage and Davido have been at the forefront of mixed conversations on social media.

Minutes after it went viral that Tiwa Savage had submitted a petition against Davido, he reacted to social media.

Davido shared a tweet telling his fans about a song he just made.

Source: Legit.ng