The Lagos State Police has officially confirmed the petition filed by Tiwa Savage, detailing allegations of life-threatening threats and harassment by her colleague Davido

The single mum accused Davido of using derogatory language in response to a post that involved both herself and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Officer of Public Relations for the Lagos Police, responded to an exclusive media inquiry on the viral matter

The Lagos state police command has reacted to Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage's petition alleging that her colleague David Adeleke, whose stage name is Davido, had threatened her life and bullied her.

The Somebody's Son hitmaker's accusation that Davido used derogatory language in reaction to a post featuring her and the singer's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, was part of the viral petition.

Lagos state police command handles Tiwa Savage and Davido's case.

Source: Instagram

Reminding Davido of her steadfast support during his family's challenging times, especially after he lost his son, Ifeanyi, the diva expressed her dismay with his threats.

According to Punch, on Tuesday evening, January 11, Benjamin Hundeyin, the public relations officer for the Lagos Police, confirmed that an investigation into the accusations had been launched.

He said, "I can confirm to you that we have received the petition, and an investigation has commenced."

Alleged chats, audios between Davido and Tiwa Savage over Sophia Momodu leaks

Following their public split, a series of conversations between the two Afrobeats surfaced online.

The chats and audios making their way online saw that songstress slam the Unavailable crooner after he directed a concern on his baby mama Sophia at her.

The entire matter escalated, and Tiwa expressed her eagerness to meet Davido in person so that he could fulfil his threat after the two exchanged words.

Davido and bestie Tiwa Savage unfollow each other

The two singers appeared to have hit a snag as the two unfollowed each other online.

The celebrated duo, who were once known for their camaraderie, have held their fans in suspense over what might have led to their sudden move.

Several screenshots showing the two singers aren't following themselves on the popular photo-sharing app have since gone viral. Fans and netizens put their heads together to decipher what might have possibly led to their feud.

