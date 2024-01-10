Renowned Afrobeats artist Davido continues to trend on social media as netizens dig up some of his past issues and allegations levelled against him

An old interview the singer had had with American radio presenter Big Boy has resurfaced online

During the interview, Davido shared with Big Boy how he ordered his fan club to go after a show promoter who said she didn't know him

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has been in the news for the wrong reasons over the last few days.

And it doesn't seem set to die down anytime soon. An old clip of the singer making a shocking revelation while he was on Big Boy's podcast in America has re-emerged amidst his ongoing issues with his colleague Tiwa Savage.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that a petition was filed against Davido by his colleague Tiwa Savage with the Lagos state commissioner of police.

She stated that the singer had threatened her life and that of her family.

"I ordered my fan club to scatter her IG page," Davido confessed in an old clip

In the old clip dug up by netizens, the singer shared with Big Boy how he sent people after a show promoter.

During the interview, the DMW boss revealed that he sent people after the show promoter because she said she didn't know him.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail an old video of Davido attacking a show promoter

See how netizens reacted to the old clip:

@ms_leemart:

"Never trust someone who tries too hard, proving to everyone he’s a good person."

@sexybaby8264:

"Sophia ain't the problem, but giveaway no go let them talk truth."

@kelvin_kertz:

"Life is easy over here at Wizkid FC."

@chii.ogbu:

"In Nigeria, just do giveaway and all your sins will be forgiven."

@pretty_adod:

"Wizkid wan kill us with peace. Can't say the same about them 30BF."

@ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

"If you be WIZZY FAN! Take an extra day to thank God."

@kelvin_kertz:

"Normally everybody na Wizkid fan, na giveaway carry some of una go the other side."

@kharmzy:

"DAVID will become a man one day. Imagine having someone like Cubana Chiefpriest as a bestie; what do you expect."

Drama as Teebillz calls out Davido for disrespecting his family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Tiwa Savage's ex-husband went online to call out Davido.

Teebillz lambasted Davido for disrespecting his family as he addressed the rift between the singer and his ex-wife.

He promised to deal with the DMW boss after he stated his displeasure at how Davido treated his family.

