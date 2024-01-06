The once-beautiful friendship between Nigerian singers Davido and Tiwa Savage appears to have taken a downward turn

The celebrated duo made the frontlines of blogs after they both unfollowed each other on the popular photo and video-sharing app Instagram

Fans and netizens put their heads together to decipher what might have possibly led to their sudden feud

Nigerian singers David Adeleke, also known as Davido, and Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, appear to have hit a snag as the two unfollowed each other online.

The celebrated duo, who were once known for their camaraderie, have held their fans in suspense over what might have led to their sudden move.

Davido and Tiwa Savage unfollow each other online Credit: @davido, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Several screenshots showing the two singers aren't following themselves on the popular photo-sharing app have since gone viral.

See a screenshot below

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to the reports of Davido and Tiwa Savage unfollowing each other

Some think Davido is furious at Tiwa because she is still friends with his baby mama, Sophia, while others say Tiwa unfollowed the Unavavailable crooner because of his treatment towards his first daughter, Imade.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tiffanydiamond2:

"Davido use to love made so much what happened Sophia was not the reason your son kpai ist Internet people that said it please go and take care of imade."

ungitoh.onorine:

"Davido is maddd cause Sophia is chilling with Tiwa and Wizkid but that Sophia's body is banging fit cause wahala fit st Kits Island."

dee_tweh:

"That’s his business he will be just fine what us tiwa business with him and Sophia? Or he’s begging and Sophia no gree."

austin_godsey1:

"Sophia is enjoying her life……. Y’all should stop bashing her and take her name out of your mouth mouths …… Sophia nor Gree for anybody ooo."

officialkenpat:

"Maybe Davido is just simply disappointed at her level of indecency and the unceasing flirtation with wizkid even at her age."

savvy_madison:

"This year still they hot."

thestudentconnectv:

"You can't be friends with someone who doesn't like me and expect me to still be friends with you, maybe that's why Davido unfollowed her first."

Davido speaks Yoruba in a viral video

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had shown that he is from Osun state by speaking his native language, Yoruba while granting an interview to a lady.

The singer first stated his full name in Yoruba and later greeted his fans in the same language.

He wished his fans a happy new year in Yoruba but ended up switching to the English language to hail his lover as he called them "baddest".

He also struggled to say a few words in Yoruba before the lady took away the microphone from him.

Source: Legit.ng