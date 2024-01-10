Davido stirred up controversy online after he endorsed a tweet that criticised former participant Big Brother Naija Tacha

The reality TV star had earlier aligned with Tiwa Savage in expressing her stance on the ongoing conflict between her and Davido

Following this, the twin dad proceeded to appreciate a tweet on the microblogging platform Twitter (referred to as X), where Tacha was ridiculed for allegedly having body odour

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, generated a commotion on social media after endorsing a post ridiculing reality TV star Tacha over her supposed body odour.

The DMW boss liked a tweet mocking the BBNaija star about her reported smelly aura.

A tweep shared the 2019 diss track rapper Zlatan made for Tacha over her alleged body odour while on the Big Brother Naija show.

Sharing the video, the user wrote:

"@Symply_Tacha, what's happening here?"

Reportedly, Davido liked the video shortly after it went viral, increasing its visibility.

The singer's actions came after the radio host spoke up against his ongoing fight with Tiwa Savage and supported the mother of one.

Reactions trail Davido's actions on Tacha's post

sally_p10:

"This guy and childish pettiness ehn! 5 n 6."

just__jossy:

"Our fav no Dey stress us at all! It’s so peaceful here."

naijagirlinabuja:

"Did tacha call Davido’s name? Davido is very childish."

cute_rikkie:

"David is acting so immature."

sweetdiva16:

"People saying davido is childish and petty is not ok. You will hail tacha for dragging davido and when he replies u will start crying no one has monopoly of subbing na."

dehbombomm:

"Burna boy fans gather here..everybody say Burna!!"

ligalibaba:

"Davido, wherever you are and at all times, God’s grace will always be with you, amen!"

thebams_dele:

"until they drag his wife into this stink.ng mess before he will have sense."

Tiwa Savage uses legal actions against Davido

The Afrobeats queen petitioned the commissioner of police against her colleague David Adeleke, best referred to as Davido.

The petition, dated January 9, 2024, outlined the reasons behind their ongoing conflict.

Legit.ng previously reported that the two stars buzzed the internet after unfollowing each other online.

