Fausat Balogun 'Madam Saje' has joined the list of those who have thrown their weight behind the late TB Joshua

The Yoruba actress described the allegations made against the late cleric via BBC Africa as lies

Madam Saje, who shared a video of TB Joshua, recounted how the Nigerian cleric touched lives in and outside the country

Popular Yoruba veteran actress Fausat Balogun, better known as Madam Saje, has defended the late Prophet TB Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

This came on the heels of a three-part BBC documentary published about him on Monday, January 8.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the late cleric in the documentary released by BBC Africa Eye was accused of sexual assault, pulling miracle stunts, among others.

Madam Saje says TB Joshua fought a good fight. Credit: @sajetiologa

Madam Saje knocks BBC over publications

Sharing an old video of the late cleric reacting to claims of people describing him and his church as evil, Madam Saje said TB Joshua touched many lives and fought the good fight.

She added that no man or institution, including the BBC, could tarnish the cleric's legacy with dirty lies.

Madam Saje wrote:

"So true! You touched many lives, fought a good fight, stood till the end and established a great and enduring legacy. No man or institution can destroy it with dirty lies: not even the BBC! Rest on peace Joshua We are and shall always be very proud of you."

See Madam Saje's post below:

People react to Madam Saje's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

aunty_opeh:

"As agbalagba, why are u always supporting evil, haaaa, in all this allegations, all u can say is this thing u typed……hurgh!!"

olavics:

"Mummy, I love you, but on this one, it’s better you say you love him, not “we.”

mfajibade:

"Am not siding him but my question is why now that his dead when he can't defend himself of allegations."

ayam_idayat:

"No matter what they say, I love him. Rest on Tope JOSHUA."

ajebunmiokunoye:

"God's General your legacy lives on."

