May Edochie and Alexx Ekubo made waves online following their recent meeting at an event

The two celebrities had a moment during Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli's movie premiere

The actor did not want to let go of the businesswoman after they exchanged warm hugs as he kept coming back for more

Fans and social media users were moved by a viral video of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo hugging his colleague, Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May.

Legit.ng stated months ago that May made her Nollywood debut in Omoni Oboli's film, Uprising. The filmmaker hosted her movie debut on Sunday night, which was attended by various celebrities.

May Edochie and Alexx Ekubo shared sweet moments at event. Credit: @mayyuledochie, @Alexekubo

In a video released on May's Instagram page, she is seen meeting Alex Ekubo, who enthusiastically hugged her several times.

The actor appeared pleased to meet the businesswoman, who also reciprocated the warm gesture.

May Yul Edochie and Alexx Ekubo trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

salli_bae:

"She smells amazing that’s the reason."

omonioboli:

"The way I love this woman, Eye has not seen, ear has not heard, what God has in store for you May! Kings will come to the brightness of your arising."

damsaltgoldwigs:

"Yul side chick go start incantations for him head tonight for tomorrows post."

turndah:

"Isi mmili ji ofor will not like this."

bodyquin_01:

"Yul edochie is dressing now and wearing his rings inside hotel room ...is mmili ji."

mz_kings_:

She's such a finey saw her few days ago ,men !!! she dosent even look like she has given birth

rytaddiva:

"Alex 🔥my Queen shall started with a sprinkle of vayulence 😂 😛 na Mandan 12:30 way of call you for me 🔥 hehehe OUR LEADER of the MAYNATION let’s have it 🔥Abeg my Queen I want to buy tickets for 10 people to go see you oh💃Abeg who Dey run am."

May Edochie stirs emotions with cryptic post

May Yul-Edochie has been the subject of a very public marital debacle between herself, her husband, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, her hubby's second wife.

May had declared months ago that she wasn't interested in a polygamous marriage.

However, the businesswoman's comment on Instagram has sparked major reactions online.

