An old video shows TB Joshua telling a congregation of his church that he was the most persecuted pastor

In the video, the late prophet was preaching on the need for people to know their spiritual calling so as to overcome trials

TB Joshua noted that were it not for the spiritual gifts he had, he would have been forced out of the ministry by his persecutors

Before his death, TB Joshua had said he was the most persecuted pastor, an old video has shown.

In the video shared on YouTube by Emmanuel TV, run by the Synagogue Church of All Nations, (SCOAN), the late prophet was preaching to a large congregation at his church.

Prophet TB Joshua said went through a lot. Photo credit: YouTube/Emmanuel TV.

He was preaching on the importance of discovering one's spiritual calling and destiny. He said that were it not for the spiritual gifts he had, his ministry would not have withstood persecution.

His words:

"It is very important to discover yourself. What I'm talking about is our destiny. If I'm given the spiritual gift to operate, what I have been going through in the past is enough to send me packed. look at the apostles in the Bible. I look at the trials and temptations they went through. And I now begin to compare myself too. History will tell about my trials and temptations. The most persecuted pastor. Not only that, there is nothing I have not gone through. So there is need to know your calling. Your calling is your spiritual gift. If you don't know your calling, whatever you become, it does not take these people a second to bring you down."

The old video has attracted reactions even as the revealations against the prophet in a BBC documentary continue to raise dusts.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to TB Joshua's old sermon

@shakespearzhou6537 said:

"The most persecuted Servant of God, yet you kept the faith. Your legacy lives on Senior Prophet Tb Joshua of Blessed memory."

@yemelimeldrick3052 said:

"Thank you so much, Lord Jesus Christ for using your prophet as a vessel to spread your words to lead us to eternal life."

TB Joshua's right-hand man speaks up

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who worked for the late TB Joshua said they were asked to record everything.

Paul Agomoh said he was like the most trusted person to TB Joshua.

He said the late prophet spent a lot of money producing VHF videos containing miracles and activities in the church.

