Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has accused controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable of assaulting an upcoming artist at Felebration.

The activist, who likes calling out celebrities, shared the video of Portable beating an artist in the toilet at the event.

In the recording, the music star was dealing with a man and the man did not raise his hand up to retaliate.

According to VDM, the man Portable was dealing with was an upcoming artist who had worked with Zazu before. He mentioned that they had parted ways and when Portable met the guy at Felebration, he decided to beat him.

VDM warns Portable

In the recording, the TikToker warned Portable about his rascality, he noted that he should not come to Abuja or dare some people with his behaviour.

He added that the singer needed to be cautioned and called on the organisers of Felebration to investigate the issue.

VDM makes promises

In the recording, VDM made a promise to the upcoming artist that if he felt that his right had been abused, he was there to get justice for him.

He encouraged the man to reach out to him and mentioned that he will write a petition against Portable in Abuja.

Recall that Portable and Verydarkmn has been at each other's neck in the past. They have dragged each other on social media.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the activist. Here are some of the comments below:

@xter_dido:

"Wetin dey do this Portable."

@mcee_a1:

"For real !! Portable don too do biko."

@officialmullerrichi:

"I support vdm, portable own don too much.. he go still meet person way go commot he teeth."

@johnjoy295:

"Make dem arrest portable abeggggg the guy too do , na so he slap pastor the other day werey man."

@tbellz07:

"To be candid, portable's excesses need to be curbed. His excessive compulsive vituperations and public display of harassment have been left unchecked for too long. When you indulge him and call it cruise,you embolden him to wreck more havoc and get more sinister."

@king__cnd_:

"Portable they misbehave shall very soon hand go meet am for wrong place."

@efewealth_01:

"Vdm the voice of the weak."

VDM sends cryptic message to prominent Nigerians

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had sent a warning to some prominent figures in Nigeria about his ability when pursing what he believes in.

In the cryptic post, he noted that he can never lose, but they are the ones who will lose their respect.

He shared a video of some leopards fighting a smaller animal and how they couldn't defeat it despite their strength.

