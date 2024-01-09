A woman has opened up online about how her neighbour was used to do a fake miracle in TB Joshua's church

She said her mummy used to be glued to Emmanuel TV, a Christian television network founded by TB Joshua, until their discovery

Her account caused a commotion on social media as people shared their stories about the late SCOAN founder

An X user, @ovievanessa_, has narrated she found her neighbour who could see testifying about receiving her sight thanks to TB Joshua.

This is coming after the BBC's investigative documentary on the late Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) founder which has stirred mixed reactions.

She said her neighbour was not blind. Photo Credit: Matthew Ashton, Pius Utomi Ekpei

Replying to an old video of Joshua interrogating a 'Lucifer' lady in his church, @ovievanessa_ her mum used to love watching Joshua's Emmanuel TV channel until they saw their neighbour.

She said they stopped watching the channel after that incident. Her tweet read:

"My mum used to like watching Emmanuel tv, until the day we saw a neighbour of ours testifying that she was blind but TB Joshua restored her sight.

"Person wey no even dey use glasses talk more of blind.

"Na that day we stop to watch this man."

People react to her account of TB Joshua's 'miracle'

@jadeyosola said:

"Omooo and it’s currently my mom’s favorite channel.

"We don talk tire but it’s not her fault sha."

"So we just let her be."

@DrIkejioforP said:

"Lol. This happened to me few years ago. Someone I know very well and lived in same hostel with went to a very popular PH church and gave testimony that his hands were unequal but as pastors was praying, they became equal. I knew this guy very well, nothing wrong with him. Liars."

@blackscarabb said:

"As a child. I knew all was fake. My mom started warning us kids too."

@Zi_ggy1 said:

"This thing no be new to me. I’ve heard a lot of stories Since I was much younger.

"Btw why the members sit like their pastor Dey do special presentation."

@Wemove19816853 said:

"Let's not talk about how he rented 2 coaster bus to come and pack my friend's uncle's juju in Delta. He didn't destroy it o, he packed it. He also took the family to lagos, spoiled them small for a week or so after which he returned them and severed all contact with them."

@Teflon_Jhon said:

"My brother use to work with him as a disciple, they mk dem distance themselves from their family, at some point baba changed his surname to Joshua lol nobody knew until his teachers in school sent for my dad lol my father shock, he still talks about it till date."

