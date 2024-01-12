Yoruba actor Lalude has issued stern warnings to those dragging him over rumours of him marrying a second wife

The actor also cleared the air about viral romantic pictures and videos of him and a lady

Lalude, known for his role as an herbalist in movies, recent warnings have stirred reactions from online users

Veteran Nigerian actor Fatai Adekunle Adetayo, better known as Lalude, has debunked rumours of him taking a second wife.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Lalude had, during the festive period, shared romantic moments of himself and a young lady, which drew the attention on social media.

Actor Lalude debunks rumours of him marrying a second wife. Credit: @laludefilmsproduction

Source: Instagram

A number of people who reacted to the romantic videos and pictures assumed the lady was the actor's second wife.

Lalude clears the air

In a recently released statement on Friday, January 12, Lalude, revealed the viral romantic pictures and videos were from a movie.

The actor, who sweetly celebrated his wife on her birthday in 2023, further warned those dragging him online as he advised them to be careful.

Lalude wrote:

"Take notes that not everything you see I posted online that is real please, stop dragging me up and down it's film I didn't get married to any wife please , and for those of you that keep insulting me be careful."

A look at the actor's page showed he has since deleted the romantic pictures and videos.

See his post below:

People react as Lalude issues warnings

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the actor's post, see them below:

damis_empire:

"Una dey get mind insult Baba, e be like Una wan turn Agolo Milo."

zhino03_:

"Na una last warning ‼️ be dat no do pass urself make baba no turn una to yam."

sweet_ramzy:

"AH BABA SAID BE CAREFUL THANK GOD I DIDNT SAY ANYTHING."

mashaloflife:

"Lalude o no mind them, anyhow e be, your relevant sir."

nextrated_og:

"Even person Wey never chop go beg for data to insult people online."

gedman24

"The “Be careful” should be in block letters, Sir. PS: I'm not trying to correct your lordship Sir. It's just an observation Sir."

yemoskieofficial:

"That be careful shock me , make una no pass una boudry cus our baba no go gree for anybody."

Fan gifts Lalude N3 million

Legit.ng previously reported how actor Lalude became a car owner.

The actor went viral after comic actor Kamo discovered that the movie veteran had no car.

Kamo was moved by Lalude's situation and made a video alongside the actor where he explained things and pleaded with fans to help him get a car.

Source: Legit.ng