“Una Get Mind”: Actor Lalude’s Stern Warning to Critics Over Alleged 2nd Wife Leaves People Talking
Veteran Nigerian actor Fatai Adekunle Adetayo, better known as Lalude, has debunked rumours of him taking a second wife.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Lalude had, during the festive period, shared romantic moments of himself and a young lady, which drew the attention on social media.
A number of people who reacted to the romantic videos and pictures assumed the lady was the actor's second wife.
Lalude clears the air
In a recently released statement on Friday, January 12, Lalude, revealed the viral romantic pictures and videos were from a movie.
The actor, who sweetly celebrated his wife on her birthday in 2023, further warned those dragging him online as he advised them to be careful.
Lalude wrote:
"Take notes that not everything you see I posted online that is real please, stop dragging me up and down it's film I didn't get married to any wife please , and for those of you that keep insulting me be careful."
A look at the actor's page showed he has since deleted the romantic pictures and videos.
See his post below:
People react as Lalude issues warnings
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the actor's post, see them below:
damis_empire:
"Una dey get mind insult Baba, e be like Una wan turn Agolo Milo."
zhino03_:
"Na una last warning ‼️ be dat no do pass urself make baba no turn una to yam."
sweet_ramzy:
"AH BABA SAID BE CAREFUL THANK GOD I DIDNT SAY ANYTHING."
mashaloflife:
"Lalude o no mind them, anyhow e be, your relevant sir."
nextrated_og:
"Even person Wey never chop go beg for data to insult people online."
gedman24
"The “Be careful” should be in block letters, Sir. PS: I'm not trying to correct your lordship Sir. It's just an observation Sir."
yemoskieofficial:
"That be careful shock me , make una no pass una boudry cus our baba no go gree for anybody."
Source: Legit.ng