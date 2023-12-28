Famous Nigerian luxury lifestyle influencer Ola Of Lagos sparked the attention of a wealthy Oyinbo private jet businessman online

A viral clip shared by the white man on his TikTok page slamming Ola's lack of knowledge about private jets and their cost has gone viral

The Oyinbo man noted in his video that the jet Ola called $16m is worth more than $2m, and he was overinflating the price and quality of the jet

Weeks after popular Nigerian luxury lifestyle influencer Waris Olayinka Akinwande, aka Ola of Lagos, was called out by some netizens for the high prices he advertises in most of his posts.

Ola seems to have run into trouble with some wealthy Oyinbo people, as a man who runs a private jet channel on TikTok called him out for a recent post about a private jet.

A video of a white man slamming Ola of Lagos over some of his overinflated figures goes viral. Photo credit: @thejetbusiness/@ola_of_lagos

Source: Instagram

The white man slammed Ola of Lagos' lack of knowledge about private jets but gave bogus information and figures about them.

Oyinbo slams Ola of Lagos' claim of a PJ costing N12b

In the viral clip, the Oyinbo man alluded that Ola of Lagos calls bogus figures like someone who was high on cheap substances.

He corrected the figure Ola gave for about an old model private jet, which he called $16m (N12bn). The white man gave the correct figure of the jet to be $5m (N3.8bn).

The private jet expert noted that Ola shouldn't be anywhere close to where they do reviews about aeroplanes because he is completely bereft of what it entails and why his videos are dangerous for the market.

This video of Ola getting called out is coming weeks after a Ghanaian pastor had warned him to be careful with some of his acts because he saw a coffin following him around.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions trail video of Oyinbo man that called out Ola of Lagos

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ola of Lagos' post:

@rukky_nate:

"White folks and low jabs, subtle insults 'this guy should not be doing this."

@bidemimudryk:

"Ola is only delivering based on the info given to him by his client."

@jstarrivedlagos:

"The man’s voice is like George Clooney. Very calm and soothing. He too may not be correct, Infact he admitted being incorrect… Both him and Ola should rest."

@MaziEzenna:

"All of you saying I don’t blame Ola you can’t work high paying jobs outside the country.. because how can he not do his own research."

@n6oflife6:

"Omo this guy Roasted TF out of Ola."

@SportfreakAlive:

"Reason why I don't take real estate people in Nigeria serious, they will call one yeye 4 bedroom duplex 1billion naira."

@damola_ade77:

"I hope this man does more than this, I don't know much about private jets or cars, but I am into construction, some of the houses that guy advertise, the prices he calls are ridiculous. Some times those houses don't worth half the price he calls."

@sodiq1313:

"Ola didn’t come up with the price sha,he’s working with the the information they give him."

@osamafitness0:

"Remember the shipping cost. You would know that ola isn't inflating it too much."

@Ladytaeofficial:

"This guy should not be doing this,' ouch! I felt that."

@Chuc__kki:

"Ola doesn't know things about airplanes. The business owners must have been the ones who told him those rubbish to say. Most things Ola advertises are overinflated. They are things to please the ego of our naija big boys and men."

@TempleofMercury:

"Bruh, I say this every single day! Before you say 'billion' observe a minute silence because, ezz pleeeeeenty! Nigerians have little or no idea what the value of money is."

Ola of Lagos gets hitched, proposal clip goes viral

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ola of Lagos trended online after a clip of him popping the question as he asked his girlfriend to marry him went viral.

In the trending clip, the luxury man was sighted on his knees as he proposed to a lady named Omobolanle to be his wife.

However, the proposal clip was followed quickly with some ramblings online as many slammed it as fake and clout-chasing.

Source: Legit.ng