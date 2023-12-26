Nigerian singer Davido arrived in Warri to a sea of fans waiting for him and his crew by the waterside

In the video made by his loyal aide, Isreal DMW, the singer's security detail had a hard time keeping the excited fans away from him

In another video, the singer and his crew ate at a restaurant, with Isreal making light banter with his boss

Nigerian singer Davido has sparked reactions online with a video of him arriving in Warri in style.

In the video shared by his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, who was recently in the news over his failed marriage, the singer arrived at his destination via water.

Many fans waited for Davido's arrival in Warri. Photo credit: @israldmw

A huge crowd of old and young fans gathered to welcome the singer as they chanted his popular nickname, OBO.

Davido's bodyguards and crew members had a hard time keeping the crowd under control as they followed the singer's convoy, still trying to get his attention.

In another clip, after they were safely tucked in the comfort of a restaurant, the singer, who was at Tony Elumelu's all-white party, dined with his crew.

Davido enjoyed a local dish of Banga and soup as he shared a light banter with Isreal, asking where they were.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Davido's post

Read some of the comments sighted about the video below:

kroboakpocomfort:

"Na starch obo dey chop so o."

favor_102:

"Isreal don start again wetin him wife take leave am …. E too talk like a real slave."

i_am_candydessie:

"It’s the banga and starch fr me."

lordbwoy1313:

"My Oga like food normally."

mrfynest001:

"De bouncer wan bounce lati too comot."

tejumola._j:

"Omo e be like say the soup no sweet."

Davido reveals man who trained him to sing as a teenager

Still on the singer, Legit.ng reported that he got netizens talking with a revelation he made about his teenage years and his affinity for making music.

The singer reposted a video of a man who he identified as Xela. He said the man helped him from age 13 to 16 by always allowing him to use his studio for free.

Some netizens were stunned to find out that Davido had started making music at the age of 13.

