Ola of Lagos has responded to the allegation of inflating the price of a private jet he advertised on social media

Steve Varsona, the founder of The Jet Business had called out the luxury lifestyle influencer in a clip which made the rounds

Ola insisted that the prices of luxury products he ever advertised were what the clients confirmed to him

In a swift reaction, Ola of Lagos has denied the allegation of overpricing a private jet he helped a client advertise online.

The founder of The Jet Business had tackled the young man over an old review and advert of a private jet which he thought was inflated.

Social media users react to Ola of Lagos' explanation

Haykinz said:

"Waiting I won ask be say that fish way you call 5m na that man call the price? If na the man heaven no sure for him oo you’re doing well bro ❤️."

DADDY IFA 1 said:

"I believe you bro ola of lagos You can't fall by the grace of god believe that ."

OGA -M.A.N.B.I.I (Mmiri-Ututu) said:

"Ola rest, no dey stress your head you owe nobody any explanation. Big up bro."

MUBAXO said:

"You don’t have point bro! You don spoil a lot of things in this country."

Jtelz said:

"Ola of Lagos is not the one putting the price it's very clear. You don't need to bother yourself bro."

Richforever said:

"If he noticed you just know you are global you’ll go further than this much love."

How Steve Varsona called Ola of Lagos out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how the wealthy white man, Steve Varsona dragged Ola of Lagos online.

In a video, which has now gone viral, the man said the Hawker 900XP jet, which Ola said was worth $16 million, was inaccurate.

The man with the TikTok handle, @thejetbusiness, said the jet was worth about $5 million and insisted that Ola did not do the review properly.

