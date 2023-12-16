Famous young Nigerian luxury influencer Ola of Lagos trends online after a Ghanaian pastor called him out on air

A Ghanaian pastor who is yet to be identified has sparked reactions online after a clip of him making a scary revelation about Nigerian lifestyle influencer Ola of Lagos

The Pastor, during his interview, noted that he saw a coffin following Ola Of Lagos around in the spirit world; he said some people are after his life

Young, famous Nigerian luxury influencer Waris Olayinka Akinwande, aka Ola of Lagos, recently trended online after a Ghanaian pastor called him out on the radio.

The Ghanaian clergyman noted during an interview that Ola's life is in danger, and he needs to go into deep prayer sessions to escape the evil he sees coming his way.

A Ghanaian pastor recently stirred fear online with a dangerous revelation he made about Ola of Lagos. Photo credit: @_ola_of_lagos_/@mazitundednut

Source: Instagram

He noted that he saw a coffin chasing Ola of Lagos in the spirit world. The clergyman made this comment after hailing Ola of Lagos and encouraging him to continue doing what he is doing but be wary of some of his business associates.

Ola of Lagos reacts to Ghanaian Pastor's dangerous revelation

The lifestyle influencer has responded to the disclosure as he shuts it down, noting that to be successful, one would have to fight many battles.

Ola also noted that it is not new for him to hear about some people making attempts on his life.

Watch the Pastor's revelation below:

See how netizens reacted to the scary revelation about Ola of Lagos

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the clergyman's revelation:

@kul_prinz1:

"The casket wey dey follow am na the Azul wey he order make una rest."

@mayo9ice:

"At least he (ola) should do some fasting and prayer on his own no need to go to any man of God. Prayer and fasting is not too much for him."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Always giving negative prophecy."

@iamsexysteel:

"E don reach time wey dem need to dey flog this people mercilessly…..when the boy and hunger na 5&6 una see vision for am say him go become rich and famous today?"

@lamibankz:

"See lips like person wey chop fire."

@officialjbobo:

"Ola will not die but live to declare the works of God."

@ndeliofficial:

"Who is this Anuofia."

@omotolani_brown_:

"See head like sansiro field."

@betrofurniture:

"What is following Ola of Lagos is wealth, blessings and Gods protection in Jesus name."

@scoobynero:

"This one na to Dey see useless vision e sabi."

