Media personality Tunde Ednut recently shared a clip from an old movie featuring Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs

The social media entertainer revealed that the movie was released about 47 years ago

Many who came across the video pointed at the sleek acting skills of the veteran and the intonation of his Nigerian accent

Nigerian media personality Tunde Ednut recently shared a 47-year-old movie featuring Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs.

The social media blogger shared a scene from an epic film showing Olu in a cosy sitting room setting with a white lady.

Nigerians left emotional with 47-year-old video of Olu Jacobs

Source: Instagram

What interested many was the Nigerian accent Olu Jacobs used in delivering his lines.

Tunde went on to ask people about how old they were when the movie was released.

He wrote

"HOW OLD WERE YOU 47 YEARS AGO??? Legend!

Nigerians react to Tunde Ednut's post

healthertainer:

"I was 10years left in half of my mom’s egg and dad’s sprm."

mc_shortman91:

"All those children go don finish university by now omo I Don dey old ooh."

madonna_klyde:

"How could he be boldly cheating and still flirt with the girls mother all along his family were by the doorOmo."

manlikenotch:

"Ah ah wetin carry him enter asaba wood and all the igwe and chiefs of our land acting?"

cyude:

"His tone, his carriage, his delivery, his poise, his tonal clarity all spells of class, excellence and grace.

"This man and the likes of Pete Edochie are the proof that indeed our movie industry has really come a long way. I wasn't born when he was in his prime I only met him on screen in the twilight of his career but even at that point he was a pure masterclass. Thank you for all the years you gave Pa Jacobs. Your legacy has already attained the legendary status."

adesope_shopsydoo:

"Absolute legend … this is why they say “ there is nothing being done now that hasn’t been done before” imagine those times being this confident , charismatic whilst playing characters that engaged in interracial relationships."

ogbolor:

"Use ur time well. Do all u can do now that u have strength. The day will come when u cannot. And all u hav done while u had strenght will reward u. For those of us who think derz time, think again. Infact dont just use ur time well, invest ur time well."

Joke Silva opens up on Olu Jacobs' dementia

Joke Silva made headlines over some details she shared as she opened up about her marital struggle with legendary actor Olu Jacobs.

During an interview on actress Nancy Isime's show, Joke Silva discussed how she had been handling Olu Jacob's dementia as she revealed it had affected her marriage. In her words:

"It has not been easy… There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality and it is like the person I married, 80 percent of the time is no longer there.”

Source: Legit.ng