Popular Nigerian influencer Ola of Lagos has caused a stir online after advertising a colossal fish

The fish priced at N5.7 million has left netizens in disbelief as they tried to decipher why a fish would be sold for such an amount

Netizens have penned their opinions about the video, with many inquiring about the costly fish

A Nigerian influencer, Ola of Lagos, recently advertised a gigantic fish with a staggering price tag of N5.7 million.

The sheer amount attached to the fish has left netizens dumbfounded, raising eyebrows and sparking curiosity about the reasons behind such a hefty price.

Ola of Lagos posts video of N5.7 million fish Photo credit: @OlaofLagos/Instagram.

Ola of Lagos showcases big fish worth N5.7 million

In a video, he raised the fish with his hands and gave more details about it, to the amazement of netizens.

The video quickly garnered attention, with netizens expressing their astonishment at the exorbitant price.

Reactions trail video of fish worth N5.7 million

The comment section was flooded with reactions, ranging from disbelief to awe. Some users couldn't fathom the idea of spending such a significant amount on a single fish, while others marvelled at the rarity and size of the catch.

@blaqbonez commented:

“You keep saying just."

@olamide__15 reacted:

“Before buying 5.7m fish remember many people are dying in hospitals before of 50k hospital bill.”

@official_leczy reacted:

“Dem Must Cook You Wey Do This Advert Join. The Fish Once I Pay 5.7M Wahalai Talaii.”

@onlyonecurrency said:

“How much be mamiwater?”

@ab_bigjags commented:

“How much is cow? Bring me 5 cows.”

@funnyfrosh reacted:

“Abeg abeg 5M lori eja, if i enter makoko drop 1M, i fit see like 100 basket of this fish! Just dey play.”

@fathom_hit reacted:

“You can do it bro don't be selfish with yourself 5.7 small for you.”

@carsbloggerrrr reacted:

“Shey you go use Corolla money buy fish?”

@olaitonalabi commented:

“My Dream Car Money.”

@destinv automobiles limited said:

“You go just Dey say just belike na you and the person wen Dey sell the fish den go cook together because I no understand how person go buy fish 5.7m just imagine una don craze for this country even if the money full everywhere I no go see sleep wetin be that and come still add no be me give you the advice 000 according to the guy.”

@firstdominion_properties said:

“No be only person available balance. Na future balance.”

