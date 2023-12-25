Victor Ike, the brother of veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike, blew hot at the allegations made by Emeka's ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, and their son Micheal

According to reports from Legit.ng, Emma claimed in the interview that Emeka Ike had subjected her to abuse throughout their seventeen-year marriage

Victor's lengthy outpour obliged the actor's son, Michael, to issue an apology to his father for the things he said to the media

Victor Ike, the brother of veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike, recently spoke up to refute accusations made by Suzanne Emma, the actor's ex-wife, and his son, Michael.

According to Legit.ng, Emma said in the interview that Ike had abused her during their 17-year marriage.

Emeka Ike’s brother comes for actor's son and ex-wife Credit: @victorike, @emekaikeofficial

Source: Instagram

During her account, she emphasised that she was attempting to negotiate treatment for their critically ill son at the hospital when Emeka Ike yelled and physically attacked her.

Also speaking with Chude was Michael Ike, who revealed that his father's aggressive attitude made him detest him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He described his father's claimed harsh words spoken to him during their tumultuous relationship.

On Sunday, December 24, though, the music producer Victor took to his X profile (formerly Twitter) to deny the claims and call on Michael, the actor's son, to apologise to his dad for the hurtful things he said.

He further said that the actor's ex-wife had slapped her husband multiple times and used the actor's bank account to make transactions without his knowledge or permission.

Additionally, Victor claimed that Suzanne had lied about his mother and physically assaulted her on many occasions. Despite Victor's repeated complaints, Emeka chose to ignore the matter.

See his post below

Netizens react to Emeka Ike's brother's callout.

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@haywhyy09:

"Carry una family matter go your family head house. We get Christmas to celebrate tomorrow."

@Onlineguru_:

"Emeka Ike messed up big time. Idon’t care who is wrong or right but he started all these rubbish and now he’s trying to play the victim. No be who first call police dey win case."

@Edenlife9:

"What I can deduce, He beat his wife, She fought him (either through blackmail or court action)"

@MayJaYBaE:

"You people should do a family meeting. No one cares about your family. Coming on social media to give account of what goes on in your family like we were there when they were together or na we cause their problems."

@Royal_Spotlight:

"Don't you think you guys need to resolve this issue off social media...

"Because you guys can't control the amount of information you are pouring in here every minute.

"Even when it is resolved at home, who will resolve the one here on social media?"

@MayJaYBaE:

"You people should do a family meeting. No one cares about your family. Coming on social media to give account of what goes on in your family like we were there when they were together or na we cause their problems."

Emeka Ike’s ex-Wife Suzanne Emma recounts how actor assaulted her

Suzanne Emma, the former wife of Nollywood actor Emeka Ike stated her side of the story about the wife battery allegations leveled against the actor.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had denied ever beating his former wife. The actor's brother also stated that the movie maker was innocent of the allegations against him.

Granting an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Suzanne narrated how Emeka Ike punched her when she took her child to the hospital for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng