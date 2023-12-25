Veteran Nigerian actor Emeka Ike's ex-wife Suanne and their first son Michael recently granted an interview

The interview shed light on new angles to the actor's crashed marriage, and his son affirmed support for his mum

In a post on his page, Michael advised netizens who chose to support his dad to block him on social media

Emeka Ike's son Michael declared support for his mum after their viral interview with media personality Chude.

Mother and son revealed the horrors they passed through at the hands of the veteran actor, shedding new light on his allegations in a previous interview.

Netizens react to Emeka Ike's son's post Photo credit: @seanmichael_ike/@emekaikeofficial

Source: Instagram

Michael, who revealed how his father threatened him via a voice note, took to his Instagram story channel to declare support for his mum further.

The young singer shared a screenshot from a post of comments supporting his mum on YouTube and issued a warning to Netizens who do not support her.

According to him, such people should block him off their social media.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Michael's post

Read the different opinions expressed by netizens below:

bright___r:

"Not hard to know a child that has been brainwashed. Instead of bringing them at peace, he’s taking sides smh."

trina_joness:

"Imagine trying to tell someone that lived with both parents and experienced the both of them about the me. When you don’t even know Emeka or the wife personally. But you think you have right to tell him how to feel."

kelvin_kertz:

"Trust me boy, your mom can't win this via public opinion court. Just get both of your parents to admit they played a role in their marri-age fail-ing. Simple."

rexrem:

"Don’t worry, you will soon have children. Mummy’s boy. Weldone."

princebettingtips:

"I feel pity for the son! Dragging and insulting ur father on social media. E should have kept quiet while the mum n dad do their thing."

mcee_slimjoe:

"Failed man…… you will soon learn, mugu."

Emeka Ike threatens ex-wife in new interview

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor confirmed his remarriage to a South African woman, as he further warned his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, not to get him to spill the beans.

Emeka disclosed that he has moved on with life and has, in fact, gotten married to a South African.

During an interview on TVC, he warned his ex-wife not to come and talk thrashly about him because he was willing to dig deeper if she ever did.

Source: Legit.ng