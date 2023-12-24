Michael Ike, one of the children of Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has released a voice note his father sent to him

In the recording, Ike told his son to jump in front of a truck and kill himself, he complained of being blackmailed

Michael also granted an interview with Chude Jideonwo where he said he does not want anything from his father

Michael Ike, Emeka Ike's son has opened up about his parents messy separation and divorce. He spoke about his father's behaviour towards him in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo. He also shared a voice of the threat his father sent to him

Legit.ng had reported that Emeka Ike had denied beating his ex-wife. He said all he had was taken away from him as he lost 80% of his possessions.

Emeka Ike's son Michael shares voice voice where dad threatened him. Photo credit @chudeity

Michael said his father had threatened him several times. He shared a voice note of one of the threats.

In the recording, Ike was shouting at the top of his voice that his son should go and jump in front of a truck and kill himself.

The Nollywood actor added that people were using his son against him. He complained about his son's behavior and how he had spent so much to raise him and send him to school.

Michael Ike says he doesn't want anything from his father

While speaking with Jideonwo, Michael said he doesn't want anything from his father again. He added that his dad had tried to discourage his music career and threatened that Don Jazzy would not help him.

This development is coming after Emeka Ike also granted another interview and warned his estranged wife not to say anything about him or else, he would open a can of worms.

See the voice note here:

Fans react to Emeka Ike's voice note

Netizens have reacted to the voice note released by Emeka Ike's son. Here are some of the comments below:

@topman_tech:

"This voice note is actually exonerating him to some degree. He’s literally talking about the ex wife trying to blackmail him and turning his son over to people trying to harm him etc. Abi una no dey listen?"

@l.tobiloba:

"This is a result of frustration. Pain can sometimes cause people to say things they don't mean. They appear to be blackmailing him."

@chizzyofficial__1:

"Man was just angry, let’s take a look at what can trigger this kind of anger."

@peaceiffyy:

"Omo Johnny depp case taught me a lot . This clip lacks context, who ever posted it just want to give their own perspective. Either u post the before and after too or u leave us alone. Amber heard do worse ooooo."

@kennedyexcel:

"From Emeka ike’s voice you can feel his pains and frustration, Some of una dey condemn him una papa don tell una wetin pass this one but una love him."

@realbennie__j:

"Make una shut up, which person he papa never shout for like this bfr??? Y’all just come online to form woke."

@_zichy:

"Lol something caused this."

@official_amanda_o:

"Y’all are saying with his voice you can feel his pain, my question is, why would a father wish his own son a d.eath? A quick d.eath. It’s so wrong for a father to lay cu.rses on his child/children."

@tblink9:

"Y’all saying frustration is that how your fathers curse you when frustrated am not surprised that’s why most una no well. How do this Nigerians think normalizing madness."

@parker_ojugo:

"This voice note is full of pain but Nigerians will use emotions to view this case."

Shan George defends Emeka Ike's first wife

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress, George waded into the issues between Ike and his estranged wife by giving her two cents about it.

According to her, Suzanne didn't do anything wrong. She told Ike to focus on promoting his movie and stop dragging his ex-wife.

Fans took to the comment section to air their view about George's comment.

Source: Legit.ng