A man has taken steps to overcome power outages and the effect it could have on his access to the internet

The Nigerian man said he has constructed a lithium battery that is capable of giving his internet router 24/7 power

As the electricity tariff has been increased, the man does not have to depend on the public grid to power his internet router

A Nigerian man has found a solution to power outages by building his own small lithium battery.

The small batter would help provide 24/7 electricity to his router, which he uses to access the internet.

In a post he made on X, the man, Jackson Jackson, said he found time to build the battery after buying the materials.

His words:

"Finally had time to put these together. I built a small lithium battery pack for my router so I can have it on 24/7 even when the power is out. I added a BMS and throughly tested each cell to make sure they meet the standard requirements."

In an updated post, he said the battery he built was helping him. He said when the public power supply went off, he was able to use it.

His words:

"Nepa in their usual fashion took the light around 3 am when it started raining. I hooked up my power bank to the router and it has been running since. It's been over 7 hours and it's still going. I would like to see how long it can last."

See the post below:

Reactions as man builds his own lithium battery

@Uzumaki_Narutok said:

"Wow. Love this. I experimented once and fried the motherboard of my router. I’ve learnt since then."

@zikohercules commented:

"Go to an electrical store, buy a plastic adaptable box and use it for the casing instead of a carton."

Lady spends millions to install solar

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and then it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits, as she disclosed that they no longer depend on the grid's electricity supply.

