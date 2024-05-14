Months after the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi stormed the residence of the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, in Abuja and paid him a surprise visit

The LP flagbearer also met with other major stalwarts of the PDP on Monday and the photographs of his meetings with the chieftains have continued to generate a buzz in the polity

Paul Ibe, Atiku's spokesperson, has reacted to the development as the PDP hinted at a possible alliance against Tinubu in 2027

In a significant development, Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, on Monday, May 13, held a closed-door meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and some other prominent chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

Obi met with three PDP bigwigs

Obi also met separately with Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State, and Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President.

Monday's meeting has however sparked speculation about a potential coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections and a possibility of the PDP working with other prominent parties in Nigeria to take over power from the ruling APC and hinder President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election.

"A possible merger," Atiku's aide said

In a swift reaction, on Monday, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, told The Punch that hinted that the two politicians' coming together was possible.

He also noted that a possible coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election, is not far-fetched.

The aide also confirmed that Obi’s meeting with lasted approximately 20 minutes.

He stated:

“Yes, Peter Obi visited Atiku Abubakar. They met for about 20 minutes behind closed doors.

“So, they have indeed been in discussions and it is just a matter of those discussions bearing fruit.

“Regarding the coalition talks, perhaps it is already underway. The possibility does exist.”

‘How Obi left PDP’

Meanwhile, Paul Ibe, also disclosed that Atiku was not responsible for Peter Obi's departure from the PDP but that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, should be blamed.

Recall that Obi was Atiku's vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election before the former left the PDP ahead of the 2013 election.

According to Ibe, Atiku supported the zoning formula but insisted that the ticket be zoned to the Southeast, Vanguard reported.

He added that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was instrumental in the exit of Peter Obi from the PDP.

PDP, Labour Party Kick as US endorsed Tinubu's victory

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP and Labour Party have kicked against a US report that claimed the 2023 election results reflected the will of the voters.

The opposition parties faulted the report's conclusion, citing the widespread irregularities during the election.

The PDP and the Labour Party added that they will resist the ruling APC's move to turn Nigeria into a one-party system.

