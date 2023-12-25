Veteran Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has weighed in on the trending conversation surrounding famous actor Emeka Ike and his wife, Suzanne

In a viral clip, Daddy Freeze spoke about Emeka Ike's wife and why he finds it hard to believe everything she said about her husband

Freeze noted that he also went through a terrible divorce, and he has first-hand experience of how things could go very sour between partners

In a viral live session, ace Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, joined the trending conversation surrounding Nollywood veteran Emeka Ike and his ex-wife Suzanne Emma.

During his live session, Daddy Freeze spoke about his crashed marriage and why that experience made it difficult for him to believe everything Emeka Ike's wife said.

Daddy Freeze shares his thoughts about the issues surrounding Emeka Ike and his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma. Photo credit: @emekaikeofficial/@daddyfreeze/@chudeity

He noted that it is an easy go-to excuse for women to claim that their husbands assaulted them whenever they want to seek divorce.

Daddy Freeze revealed how his ex-wife claimed he tried to kill her

The ex-radio personality shared that he was supporting Emeka Ike, but no one, regarding divorce, is ultimately a saint nor fully the devil.

Daddy Freeze used the case to share his own experience and how his ex-wife claimed he wanted to murder her.

He noted that in her divorce suit filed against him, she claimed that he tried to have her killed.

Listen to Daddy Freeze's experience below:

See how netizens reacted to Daddy Freeze's revelation

Here are some of the comments that trailed Daddy Freeze's video:

@Booming_queen:

"I ran from Instagram because of Emeka Ike's marriage saga, come jam am for twitter. Omo."

@Irunnia_:

"This man get opinion on all the trending gists."

@KinqKudos:

"You can clearly tell that Daddy Freeze is speaking from experience."

@MacTfizzy:

"All of you that heard the woman’s part and started concluding it’s the man’s fault. I don’t blame you. Like I already said, that boy wey follow e mama dey do interview F-up."

@Onlydcharles1:

"Well, the rest of the committee members are invited, this story won't end soon, let's keep hearing and unfolding new things."

@CAnochiwa:

"Wahala just started, daddy freeze don enter studio!!!"

@escapefromnaija:

"Why this uncle con dey dramatize like bobrisky?"

@Homiebishop:

"He’s saying the truth. Emeka Ike's wife is dubious manipulative as we can see what she did with her 20yrs old child. Stay away from such women."

@Excel8965:

"Sometimes I’m scared of getting married."

Emeka Ike's wife accuses ex-husband of abusing substance

Legit.ng recalls reporting Suzanne Emma's interview with Chude Jidenwo, where she revealed it all about her marriage to Emeka Ike.

Suzanne, during the interview, alleged that her ex-husband was a sociopath and a misogynistic narcissist.

She claimed that one of the reasons why her marriage to Emeka Ike crashed was because of his constant use of substance.

